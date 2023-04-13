Newk’s Eatery 2023 Spring menu: Items, price, availability, and all you need to know

With a selection of mouthwatering new salads, soups, and desserts, Newk’s Eatery is presenting fans with more reasons to be enthusiastic about spring as the weather warms up and flowers start to bloom.

All five of these limited-time specials are cooked from scratch using the finest ingredients and offered with a side of friendly service. From April 12 through June 21, visitors can visit their preferred Newk's to savor these seasonal dishes.

Newk's Eatery



Check out out Springtime Salads lineup:

🥗: Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad $10.99

🥗: Cajun Shrimp Comeback Salad $12.99

🥪: Cranberry & Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich $9.99

What are the ingredients and prices of Newk’s Eatery 2023 Spring menu listed items?

Newk's is all set to launch its newest seasonal products, which will be available at the eatery from April 12 through June 21, 2023. Before visiting Newk's, take a closer look at all the new choices that are ready to greet you this spring:

Cranberry & Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich: Served on Parisian bread for a suggested price of $9.99, the homemade chicken salad has only white meat, dried cranberries, almonds, and fresh tarragon. It is also topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and mayo.

Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad: This salad is made of all-white flesh chicken that is 100 percent natural, along with romaine lettuce, pesto bowtie pasta, parmesan cheese, pimientos, and croutons, all tossed in Caesar dressing. It is priced at $10.99.

Southern Salad Duo: The salad duo comprises a serving of mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and croutons with a scoop each of the brand's traditional chicken salad and its Cranberry & Almond variation on top. It is served with the dressing of choice for the suggested retail price of $10.49.

Coconut Nut Cake: Baked fresh daily in Newk’s own bakery, the Coconut Nut Cake consists of vanilla cake layered with coconut icing and covered in coconut flakes.

Lobster Bisque: A flavorful seafood broth mixed with cold-water lobster meat, this dish is finished with a touch of cream and sherry and garnished with green onions.

Speaking about the new items to be offered as part of their spring special menu, Newk’s Eatery CMO Denise Pedini said in a release:

“Spring is a time for renewal and fresh starts, and at Newk’s Eatery, we’re thrilled to embrace the season with our limited-time offerings. We think these menu items showcase the season’s best and brightest flavors, so we invite everyone to come discover something new at Newk’s.”

Through June 21, 2023, you may find Newk's new seasonal menu at participating locations across the country. Prices are expected to vary.

In brief, about Newk's Eatery

Fast-casual restaurant chain Newk's Eatery, with its headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, has nearly 100 locations nationwide. Named by co-founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb, who founded the business in 2004, Newk's serves homemade salads, sandwiches, soups, and pizzas without the use of microwaves or fryers.

The eatery also offers a number of fresh grab-and-go alternatives. Additionally, mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup, and delivery is also provided by Newk's new mobile app, which is now accessible on Google Play and the App Store.

In 2020, Newk's was listed among the "Top 200 Countdown" in Nation's Restaurant News and the "Top 250 Chains" in Restaurant Business. Additionally, Entrepreneur named Newk's a Top Food Franchise.

In 2021, Newk's was honored as a "Top Scorer in Takeaway Food Quality" by Nation's Restaurant News and received one of the highest "True Loyalty" scores to the percentage of respondents who indicated they visited for the brand's experience rather than convenience.

