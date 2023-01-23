Newk’s Eatery launches new hot and spicy items to its menu for a limited time

In 2023, Newk's Eatery will add four new, hot menu items to its array of comfort foods. These will be available for a limited period of time.

The hot and spicy menu includes both new and reintroduced fan favorites, such as the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, Hot Honey Italian Pizza, Spicy BBQ Ranch Salad, and Spicy Jalapeno Ranch Salad, which is back for a second consecutive year at Newk's Eatery.

Senior VP of Guest Experience Denise Pedini said in a release:

“We’re excited to finally bring the hot honey flavour profile to Newk’s and create an even more crave-able chicken sandwich and pepperoni pizza."

He continued by saying:

"we’re bringing back, the Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Salad, which has been requested systemwide across our social media platforms. Finally, we’re giving our guests a new, unique menu item with the Spicy BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad, which entails our Newk’s chicken infused with spicy BBQ sauce topped warm on a fresh green ranch salad. These hot and spicy recipes are irresistible and will bring our guests coming back for more."

Let's take a look at the ingredients added to Newk’s Eatery's newly introduced new hot and spicy delicacies

Fans of Newk's will be able to experience the following new, spicy flavors starting on January 18, 2023:

New Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich - This sandwich consists of crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, Newk's Spicy Honey, mayonnaise, and red chilli flakes served with all-natural chicken and hot sauce on Parisian bread.

New Hot Honey Italian Pizza - It includes pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, chilli oil, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoncini on top, along with the company's Hot Honey sauce.

New Spicy BBQ Chicken Ranch - A house-made Spicy Jalapeno BBQ Ranch dressing is tossed with romaine blend, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, avocado, and cheddar cheese before adding the Spicy Jalapeno BBQ all-natural chicken.

Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Salad - This includes crisp tortilla strips, romaine blend, carrots, grape tomatoes, and green onions tossed in a homemade Spicy Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch dressing. The salad is then topped with all-natural chicken, seasoned black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, and Spicy Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch.

Back in the Fall of 2022, Newk's introduced a new buffalo chicken sandwich, buffalo chicken pizza, and more

Three new, chef-inspired menu items with the ideal kick were available at Newk's Eatery for just $9.99 each as part of the restaurant's celebration of fall 2022. Here is a rundown of them:

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: All-natural chicken topped with Franks Red Hot hot sauce, cheddar cheese, carrots, celery, and a drizzle of ranch dressing on Parisian Bread.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza: All-natural chicken, Franks Red Hot hot sauce, and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses topped with carrots, celery and a drizzle of ranch dressing.

Chili Taco Salad: Romaine lettuce blend topped with the brand’s Newcomb Family Recipe Beef Chili, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, and a drizzle of ranch dressing.

For a limited time, Newk's new trio of MVPs and seasonal promotions were available at participating stores around the country.

