Mark Woodforde picks attributes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray while building his perfect player, opts for Roger Federer's serve

Doubles legend Mark Woodforde picked the attributes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic while building his perfect player.

Speaking on the US Open podcast, the former Doubles World No. 1 built his perfect player and picked Andre Agassi's forehand.

"I think I'd have a look at Agassi's forehand," Woodforde said.

When asked about the backhand, the Aussie picked Novak Djokovic's two-hander and Stefan Edberg's one-hander.

"It's hard not to kind of, you know, have a look at some of today's players in that respect," the 56-year-old said. Someone like a Djokovic's backhand, pretty solid. For a one-handed backhand though, I'd go with Edberg."

For the serve, Woodforde picked four players across different eras, namely Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, his compatriot John Newcombe and the late Pancho Gonzales.

"Well, it's hard to argue against someone like Sampras or say, Roger Federer because that part of their game, given that it starts a high percentage of their points, it's the pole that really holds the tent up," Woodforde added. "Federer or Sampras, maybe, you know, even from past generations, someone like a John Newcombe. I'll go with bit of an Australian. Newk's serve was a key ingredient. Winding it back even a decade before that would be Pancho Gonzales. I'll run with those four guys. If I can be greedy, I'll have all four of them."

For return of serve, Woodforde went for Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray and stated that he was lucky to have never faced them in his career.

"You know, I've never had to play against them, thank goodness because it would just enhance their return ability, having to return my little serve," Woodforde continued. "Djokovic, Murray and Nadal because where do you actually serve to, it's very difficult to get a ball by those three players. Being greedy again, I'll go with those three."

For net play, Woodforde picked John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova but also discussed the likes of Stefan Edberg, Pat Rafter and Rafael Nadal.

"Well look, again I had these experiences of playing with one of the great volleyers, McEnroe and on the women's side, Martina Navratilova," the Australian said. "Their games were built for being up at the net. Great volleyers, you know, like an Edberg. He helped model my game. Pat Rafter, when he arrived at net, he made it so tough."

Woodforde called Rafael Nadal the best volleyer in the game at present and said that while his technique is not the prettiest, his placement on the court while volleying is perfect.

"Even when I'm commentating now and watching, when I see Nadal get to net today, quite often I'll say it, I consider him the best volleyer in our game today," Woodforde added. "His technique is not always the prettiest but he's always volleying into the open court. I hit a ton of low volleys and a ton of half volleys. I don't think I've ever seen this guy hit a half volley, he's always just in the right place."

Woodforde also picked his longtime doubles partner Todd Woodbridge's smash, calling it sublime and one of the best in the game.

"I will say my partner Todd Woodbridge," the 56-year-old replied when asked about who had the best smash. "Had an amazing overhead and he was always quick to say 'mine'. Overhead is a split-second reaction and he had a sublime and one of the best smashes in the game"

"I really love this ability of Nadal and all the times that he has adversity, he just doesn't show it" - Mark Woodforde on Rafael Nadal's mental toughness

Woodforde picked Rafael Nadal's mental toughness

When asked to pick for mental toughness, Woodforde went for Rafael Nadal and hailed his ability to never back down while facing adversity from his opponents. He cited the Spaniard's comeback in the Australian Open final as an example of his mentality.

"I think someone like Nadal, to be able to push that reset button as many times as he has," Woodforde said. "At two sets to love, it's not about the belief that you can win from that, it's the understanding of not giving up. I really love this ability of Nadal and all the times that he has adversity, he just doesn't show it, he's not going to give his opponent a leg up."

The Spaniard is slated for the Wimbledon Championships later this month and the Spaniard will travel to London early next week to prepare for the grasscourt Slam.

