What time will She-Hulk episode 3 air on Disney+? Release date, plot and more details explored

The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, September 1, at 12 AM PT and 3 AM ET. It is a spin-off to the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows a lawyer, Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), specializing in cases involving superhumans.

She-Hulk's synopsis, according to IMDb, reads:

"Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk."

The cast of the series includes Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus Pugliese, and many more.

Popular Marvel characters Bruce Banner (aka Hulk) and Wong, played by Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong, respectively, also appear in the series.

The series comprises nine episodes, with the first episode having premiered on August 18.

Release date, plot, and more details about She-Hulk explored

The trailer for the series was released on July 24. It begins with Bruce Banner training Jennifer and getting into the skin of being a superhero. There's also an instance where Banner accepts Jennifer's decision to return to law and not be a full-time superhero, and Jennifer seems to interact with the audience and break the third wall.

It is the eighth television series in the MCU, with WandaVision being the first (2021). The shows tend to run parallel to the films in MCU and are extensions of characters already existing in Marvel Comics.

The first two episodes were released on August 18 and August 25. While the inaugural episode was titled A Normal Amount of Rage, the second episode, and the latest, was titled Superhuman Law.

A Normal Amount of Rage, directed by Kat Coiro, took place a few months after Banner and Jennifer got into a car crash. It ended with Jennifer's face-off with Titania, which rendered her unemployed in the second episode of Superhuman Law.

Also directed by Coiro, the second episode followed the disadvantages of being a superhuman being until Jennifer decided to join a legal team for superhumans and work as She-Hulk full-time.

What can be expected from episode 3?

The title of the third episode is not out yet. It is set to be released on September 1. The episode will expand on Jennifer's role as a lawyer, with her first case being Abomination.

Viewers can also expect additional development in the arc of Benedict Wong’s Wong, who ties the show with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Marvel executive Kevin Feige also confirmed that She-Hulk will move on to the big screen alongside Ms Marvel and Moonknight.

Viewers will be able to catch the third episode of She-Hulk on September 1, on Disney+.

