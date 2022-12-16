Create

2022 KBS Song Festival reveals additional collab stages: NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, and more

By Afreen Khan
Modified Dec 16, 2022 08:38 AM IST
The 2022 KBS Song Festival, aka Gayo Daechukjae, reveals more collab stages (Images via Twitter/kbs_2022gayo)
With less than 24 hours to go before the ceremony, the 2022 KBS Song Festival (aka Gayo Daechukjae) revealed additional collaboration stages with rising idol groups on the night of December 16.

KBS announced the creative stages, including four collabs and one new stage, through its Twitter account. Previously, the music festival teased the stage with only a backside photo, but fans speculated that the members were NewJeans' Minji and Hyein, LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae, IVE's Leeseo, and NMIXX’s Sullyoon.

#KBS #가요대축제 #Y2K ✨D-4✨콜라보 맛집 가요대축제에서결국 일냈습니다 🫢가요계를 뒤흔든4세대 걸그룹 갓기들의 만남 성사!아기와 루키즈가 만나면⁉️일명💖아키즈💖 출격 준비 완료!귀여움의 완성본! 귀여움의 종착역!울 아키즈 보고 싶어도 조금만~ 기다려! https://t.co/YPb3tFtAUu

KBS Gayo Twitter account then teased more exciting stages, which consisted of other members of the same bands and new groups, including ITZY, (G)I-DLE, THE BOYZ, and ONEUS.

The 2022 KBS Song Festival will see four stage collaborations with NCT DREAM performing Candy for the first time

The 2022 KBS Song Festival, or Gayo Daechukjae, finally released its much-awaited lineup for the collaboration stages, barely 24 hours before the event is scheduled to take off. One thing that makes fans look forward to year-end music festivals is the number of collabs they get to witness. With the lineup revealed, this year seems to be overflowing with rookie girl group energy.

The first collab stage announced was the leader unit called Two Wons, which will comprise of LE SSERAFIM and NMIXX’s leaders Kim Chaewon and Haewon, respectively. The unit includes a retro ad poster with various fonts, members’ faces in star frames, and colorful typography.

@kbs_2022gayo Oh #Y2K ? This 2won poster also a y2k concept right? 👀twitter.com/kbs_2022gayo/s…

The second collaboration that was teased is called "Yu. Won. Mi," which is also a wordplay with the phrase "You Want Me?." The teaser photo showed the backs of the three female singers, making fans guess who the trio could be. However, it didn’t take fans long as they instantly recognized them as ITZY’s Yuna, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon.

Do you want me?드디어 성사된 꿈의 조합 🎆보고만 있어도 극락가는얼굴 천재! 본투비 아이돌! 유.원.미 출격 👑콜라보 맛집 가요대축제에서 펼쳐질유.원.미의 킹갓제네럴한 무대!같이 보러 갈 사람 👀 여기 여기 붙어라 👍🏻#KBS #가요대축제 #Y2K ✨D-7✨스포는 내일도 쭉~ 계속 됩니다! https://t.co/IWiXm3J5GK

The third collaboration stage was announced in another unique way. The teaser included the female idols’ names but had their backs to the camera. STAYC's Yoon, (G)I-DLE's Yuqi, and IVE's Liz will be teaming up for a powerful vocal performance.

[📷] IVE’s LIZ will be having a collab stage with STAYC’s Yoon & (G)-IDLE's Yuqi in2022 KBS Gayo Daechukje🔗:twitter.com/kbs_2022gayo/s…#아이브 #리즈 #IVE #LIZ https://t.co/P1OQJ16LAV

The fourth collaboration will be between two male idol groups - THE BOYZ and ONEUS. Three members from THE BOYZ - Juyeon, Q, and Sunwoo - and three from ONEUS - Leedo, Hwanwoong, and Seoho - will be taking over the stage with a special “hot and sexy” performance. This will mark the first time the two groups will come together after their stage in Road to Kingdom in 2020.

[📷] 221215 kbs_2022gayo Twitter UpdateTHE BOYZ Juyeon, Q, and Sunwoo will be having a special collaboration stage with ONEUS Seoho, Leedo, and Hwanwoong for the upcoming Y2K themed song festival 'KBS Gayo Daechukjae'. twitter.com/kbs_2022gayo/s…

Along with these four collaborations, there will also be a special song debut stage where NCT DREAM will be performing Candy, the title track from their upcoming Winter album of the same name, for the first time on the 2022 KBS Song Festival stage.

2022 KBS Song Festival: Performers lineup and hosts

Apart from the groups mentioned above for collaborations, many more groups will be taking part in the 2022 KBS Song Festival. The remaining performers are a mix of idol male and female idol groups and soloists.

  • NCT 127
  • Stray Kids
  • TXT
  • ATEEZ
  • ENHYPEN
  • Kep1er
  • fromis_9
  • PENTAGON
  • Choi Ye Na
  • UP10TION's Kim Woo-seok
  • BoA
  • Koyote
  • FORESTELLA

Meanwhile, the music event will be hosted by IVE’s Wonyoung, Na In-woo, and Kim Shin-young. The 2022 KBS Song Festival will be held on December 16 at 8.30 pm KST.

