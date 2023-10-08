3 Bed, 2 Bath,1 Ghost: Where to watch and everything to know about the movie

Hallmark will broadcast a new TV movie titled 3 Bed, 2 Bath,1 Ghost on its channel this Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 7/6c. Written by Joie Botkin, Gregg Rossen, and Brian Sawyer, this romantic comedy film will see an estate agent named Anna trying to sell an early 20th-century estate. However, the house is haunted by a female ghost named Ruby. She refuses to leave the place and even believes Anna must return with her ex-boyfriend.

3 Bed, 2 Bath,1 Ghost stars Julie Gonzalo as Anna, Madeleine Arthur as Ruby, and Chris McNally as Elliot. Gonzalo and McNally, a real-life couple, have appeared in several Hallmark films.

3 Bed, 2 Bath,1 Ghost on Hallmark: What could happen when a ghost is stubborn?

The 3 Bed, 2 Bath,1 Ghost trailer was released in September 2023. Here is the clip released on Hallmark's official YouTube channel.

From the above trailer, 3 Bed, 2 Bath,1 Ghost will have an equal blend of romance and light horror. Anna, a real estate agent, is responsible for selling an old estate from the 1920s. The house is splendid and could attract several wealthy customers. However, upon inspecting the place, Anna discovered something incredible.

She stumbled into a ghost named Ruby, who was surprisingly friendly to her. However, Ruby refused to leave. Furthermore, Ruby realizes that Anna has broken up with her ex-boyfriend, Elliot, and makes it her goal to reunite the couple. She truly believes their reunion is essential for her to "pass over" to the new world. (A world people go to after they die).

The film's lead actors, Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who are married to each other, recently welcomed a baby daughter. The couple first worked together in the 2018 Hallmark film The Sweetest Heart.

In a 2018 interview with Fansided, Gonzalo revealed how wonderful it was to work with McNally.

She said,

"So we took the time to just kind of chat and talk and get to know each other as much as we could in the little time that we had"

She further stated,

"And then throughout the film, we were able to get together after work and read some lines. And he’s such a wonderful, wonderful person and a terrific actor so it was very easy with him"

Madeleine Arthur, who plays Ruby, is best known for her roles in The Family, Big Eyes, The Killing, The Tomorrow People, and Supernatural.

3 Bed, 2 Bath,1 Ghost synopsis

The official synopsis for the film, according to Hallmark, reads,

"A 1920's ghost refuses to leave estate agent Anna's newly listed home. Worse, the spirit is convinced she cannot "pass over" until she gets Anna back together with her ex."

The film is written by Joie Botkin, Gregg Rossen, and Brian Sawyer and will air on Hallmark on Sunday, October 8, 2023.