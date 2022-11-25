 5 store-bought pies that are perfect for your Thanksgiving 

People all over America celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November. The day marks the beginning of winter and the commencement of the Christmas season across the country. Celebrated since 1621, Thanksgiving has been referred to as a festival to celebrate good harvests in many parts of the country.

As a result, most traditional holiday meals include dishes made from fall harvests like green beans, pumpkin, squash, cranberries, and much more. Every American knows the significance of smoked turkey for the holidays, but a good pie is a dish that holds the heart of the holiday platter.

5 Best store-bought pies that will oomph up your Thanksgiving platter

As simple as a pie may seem, making the right Thanksgiving pie is no child's play. The sweet deliciousness that holds your holiday platter together has to be perfect. Some people are truly skilled at baking so they bake their own pies, but many Americans prefer getting store-bought pies for the convenience of it.

If you are also thinking of getting a store-bought pie, here's a list of the 5 best pies that will oomph up your holiday platter:

Marie Callender's Lattice Apple Pie

a packet of Marie Callender's Lattice Apple Pie (Image via Marie Callender's Lattice Apple Pie)

Frozen fruit pies are the best choice when you want a pie that tastes like it came straight out of the oven. Filled with the goodness of sweet seasonal apples, Marie Callender's Lattice Apple Pie goes well with your Thanksgiving platter. The frozen apple pie is available at around $6 at grocery stores like Target and Walmart. Heat it up in a microwave or oven right before serving it, for a sweet hot apple pie that will steal your heart away.

Sara Lee Vegan Pies

Want something Vegan this Thanksgiving? Sara Lee Vegan Pie is your holiday special go-to vegan pie ready to be heated and served. Available at your nearest grocery store, the Sara Lee Vegan pie can be bought in two options - Dutch Apple and Cherry Pie.

a packet of Sara Lee Vegan Pies (Image via Sara Lee Pies)

Both options come under $10 and feature a streusel crumble on top to enhance the smooth taste of the fruit. The company claims that its pies are “made in batches from scratch”, and that somehow shows in the fresh feel of their pies.

Wholly Wholesome

Wholly Wholesome has a variety of fruit-flavoured pies including - apple, blueberry, and cherry. Customers can also get DIY pies that come with rolled pie crusts, allowing them to create their own version of the Wholly Wholesome Thanksgiving pie from scratch. Both the DIY pie and pre-made flavored pies are available at your nearest grocery store for under $10.

a Wholly Wholesome pie (Image via Wholly Wholesome)

Edwards Signatures Georgia Style Pecan Pie

Get this flavorful Pecan Pie from your nearest Walmart starting at $7. Edwards Signature Georgia Style Pecan Pie features classic Thanksgiving flavors of pecan, but can be a bit on the sweeter side. Just thaw the pie for a while and sprinkle some sea salt to balance the sweetness and you are good to enjoy the sweet holiday flavors of the Pecan pie.

a packet of Edwards Signatures Georgia Style Pecan Pie (Image via Edwards Signatures Georgia Style Pecan Pie)

Wegmans' Pumpkin Pie

Available at your nearest grocery store for $10, Wegmans' Pumpkin Pie reigned over other supermarket pumpkin pies in a taste-test survey conducted during Thanksgiving 2020. The pumpkin pie features a flaky crust with a creamy filling and the perfect balance of spices and pumpkin flavor.

a Wegmans' Pumpkin Pie (Image via Wegmans Pie)

Most of these pies come under or around $10, but customers can always get bigger size options if they are looking forward to inviting more family members.

Poll : 0 votes