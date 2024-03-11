"6'8" or is everyone else 5'4?": How tall is Tim Robbins explained as former Oscar winner steals the show at 2024 ceremony

The Shawshank Redemption star Tim Robbins left the internet in a frenzy following his appearance at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday.

He graced the Dolby Theatre event alongside director Reed Morano. Many could not help but discuss his towering height across social media platforms.

For those unimitated, Tim Robbins, who is the son of former The Highwaymen singer Gil Robbins and actress Mary Robbins, is best known for his appearance in the 1988 classic Bill Durham. Since then, he has acted in numerous award-winning films, including High Fidelity, Mission to Mars, Code 46, and War of the World, among others.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old graced the awards ceremony alongside the Handmaid's Tale director. As he appeared on the red carpet, smiled, and waved across to onlookers, many could not help but discuss his height. Some called him a giant, and others opined that he was over six feet and eight inches tall. Others flooded X with similar sentiments. One netizen noted:

Tim Robbins is actually 1.65 meters, or six feet and five inches tall.

"Jesus Christ, you're tall": Internet users flood X with hilarious comments about Tim Robbins' height following Oscars appearance

Internet users had a field day with Tim Robbins' unexpected attendance at the awards ceremony. Many flooded X with humorous opinions about the UCLA graduate's height. A few read:

Tim Robbins' on-stage Oscars blunder sparks discussion online

Besides many discussing Robbins' height on X, his introductory speech for the Best Supporting Actor raised eyebrows.

Before Robert Downey Jr. winning the same for his performance in Oppenheimer, Robbins seemingly opined that Downey's competitor, Robert De Niro, was much more worthy of the award. Robbins said on stage:

"His [Robert De Niro’s] latest performance in Killers of the Flower Moon delivers a different type of evil—not of a mobster or psychotic loner but a businessman consumed by greed and a lust for power. Mr. De Niro, in an Oscar-winning... uh, in an Oscar-worthy performance, gives us, should be winning, gives us a reminder of the heart of darkness within our ancestral blood."

Following the same speech, Robert Downey Jr. took home the 96th Academy Award for his role in the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic. Downey Jr. won the same after competing against Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things, and De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, as mentioned above.

During his acceptance speech, Downey Jr. thanked his "terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order," along with his "veterinarian, sorry, wife, Susan Downey. She found me a snarling refuge pet and loved me back to life. That's why I'm here."