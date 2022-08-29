Who is Gratiela Brancusi? All about Tim Robbins' ex-wife as couple officially settle divorce

Tim Robbins and his ex-wife Gratiela Brancusi are now officially divorced. The new legal documents state that the former couple has given their consent to a separation agreement.

Per the filing, they agreed that there were irreconcilable differences on both sides, leading to issues in their marriage and it was tough for them to live with each other. They have also agreed that there is no chance of reconciliation and another clause states to keep the settlement details confidential.

Everything we know about Tim Robbins' ex-wife

Born on July 23, 1989, Gratiela Brancusi’s parents are of Roman and Greek descent and she is the great-grand-niece of Constantin Brancusi. She enrolled at the University of Bucharest to study journalism and is a member of The Actors’ Gang Theater Ensemble. Additionally, it hasn't been revealed if she attended any drama school or trained under anyone.

Although detailed information about her early life is not available, she is currently a resident of the United States. Despite being a well-known personality, she does not have any social media accounts and likely prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight. She made her debut in theater and while speaking to Outsider, she said:

“I was doing theatre before this. I wasn’t even considering doing film… But then the pandemic came and theatres shut down and my soul was dying. So I had to figure out how to play! I had to do something, and I started auditioning.”

The actress has spent some time at Cowboy Camp while preparing for her role in 1883. In an interview, she mentioned that for two weeks, she had to get up at 6 or 7 in the morning and had to work out with LaMonica. This was followed by riding horses, learning roping and riding wagons.

In an interview with Outsider, Brancusi disclosed that she was unsure if she would be cast in 1883. According to her, this might be because she was traveling while auditioning because of which the lighting quality of her tape was not up to the mark.

Apart from acting, she has an interest in photography and reading.

Tim Robbins and Gratiela Brancusi’s relationship timeline

Tim Robbins and Gratiela Brancusi have been together since 2018 (Image via Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Tim Robbins and Gratiela Brancusi were romantically linked in February 2018 when the latter accompanied Robbins to the premiere of the HBO show, Here and Now. They were spotted together on several other occasions, including a hockey match in 2019.

However, the pair never revealed anything about their marriage and it was unveiled in February 2021 that they secretly tied the knot three years before their separation. According to People, Tim filed for divorce from Gratiela in January 2021 and they did not have any children together.

The Green Lantern star was previously linked to actress Susan Sarandon in 1988 and they had two children – John “Jack” Henry and Miles Robbins. The pair split in December 2009.

