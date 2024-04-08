90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After - Jasmine considers leaving Gino and returning to Panama

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo made headlines after the former considered leaving Gino for good and moving back to Panama in the April 7 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. This came after Gino said he didn't have the $5,000 needed to bring her two sons back to America. She also reflected on her marriage when the couple met their wedding photographer to see the final pictures from their big day.

She stated that she didn't "feel appreciated" and called herself a "failure" as she expressed her desire to go back to Panama.

"I want to go back to Panama, divorce — everything that I promise [sic] for my children just to tell them that it’s not gonna happen," she said.

Just like the other 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After couples, Jasmine and Gino have also been seen trying to navigate through their differences to be with each other, after they got married in June 2023. Jasmine's recent comments came as a shock to fans as the duo seemed to be on good terms and even spoke about trying to start a family together in the first episode of the series.

Jasmine Pineda from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After considers leaving husband Gino Palazzolo

Jasmine's disappointment came after Gino said he didn't have the $5,000, the amount needed to start the visa procedure for her two sons living in Panama. Their move to the US was important to Jasmine, and this was apparent in the way she spoke about getting them back in the first episode of season 8 of the show.

She believed that her family would only be complete when she reunited with her sons and provided them with a good life in America.

Gino knew what she wanted and promised to help her bring her children to the US. However, his recent revelation left her feeling betrayed as she was not willing to hire an immigration lawyer to help her and her kids. This made her reconsider her stay in the US in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Despite being aware that returning to Panama would void her K-1 visa, Jasmine still considered making the move in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

"I feel mad at myself for, for dreaming — for thinking that, you know, that I was going to have like a happy life. That’s not gonna happen. I’m such a failure. I want to go back to Panama, divorce," she said.

Before these events unfolded, the couple met with their wedding photographer to see the final shots from their dreamy ceremony. Looking at pictures of herself, it dawned upon Jasmine that she wasn't as happy as the bride she saw before her. She then shed light on how the situation with her children had been affecting her and confessed:

"I consider myself a very joyful person, but lately I feel anxious, a lot of stress and loneliness, because this situation with my children is really affecting me emotionally and now physically."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star spoke about dealing with the side effects of Alopecia and pointed out that her hair in the wedding pictures looked much thicker. The intensity of her feelings was apparent as she got emotional while speaking to the camera.

Jasmine then spoke about her marriage and cried in front of the photographer as she told him that the charm of her wedding hadn't lasted. She wished that Gino would see how happy they were in their wedding pictures, remember his vows, and change his behavior towards her. Shedding tears Jasmine said:

"This day I was, I was so happy. I was so hopeful. I feel so different right now."

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 release every Sunday at 8 pm ET.