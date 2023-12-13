"A BBL that is god fearing?": Hilarious “what does a Christian BBL mean” memes erupt in wake of influencer's viral video 

YouTuber Sophiology, also known as Sophia Idahosa, recently made headlines after she underwent a BBL or Brazilian B*tt Lift. However, it was only when she addressed the hate comments that she was trolled online. This happened because Sophiology cleared the air, saying what she did was not a regular one but a “Christian BBL.”

In a nearly 40-minute-long video, the Nigerian YouTube influencer takes on her haters and says that she is happy with her newest BBL while also clarifying that she was a true Christian, making her latest cosmetic procedure a “Christian BBL.”

As soon as the clip of her YouTube video titled “VLOG: I Got a Christian BBL, Addressing Hate Comments, How I Feel About My Results Now….” became viral, memes began erupting online, with many asking, “What does a Christian BBL mean?” In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user posted under the commented section of @_africanbreed_’s tweet, asking the same question.

Internet has hilarious reactions to Sophiology’s Christian BBL claim

YouTube influencer Sophiology recently got a Brazilian B*tt Lift procedure done, following which she reportedly received a lot of hateful and trolling comments. On Tuesday, December 12, she hit back at her critics, saying she was happy with her cosmetic procedure and that it was a Christian kind. Here’s what she said in a clip that has now gone viral on all social media platforms, including X.

“Don’t get me wrong. I get that there’re a lot of people who are pro-natural bodies who don’t do anything to yourself, don’t give any veneers, don’t do this one, don’t do that one – I’m personally not that person,” Sophiology stated.

She further added how she was someone who would do anything to make herself look good, feel better, and more confident, and allowed her to enjoy her life.

“I get that there are people who look up to me for certain things, I hope you can find other things to look up to…Whatever choices I make in my life, I beg have your disappointment and make a decision: ‘Do you love me? Yes or No?’”

Sophiology wrapped up by saying that everyone who commented, including the ones who were upset, made her feel supported and “good,” as she was trying to be “true” to herself.

However, her Christian BBL claim has now taken the internet by storm with many wondering what it means. Here are some of the hilarious reactions in this regard.

For those unaware, Sophiology is a 25-year-old YouTube icon. According to Famous Birthdays, she launched her channel in July 2015 and plays the role of a beauty and lifestyle guru. She has over 571,000 subscribers and gained popularity for her “Get Ready with Me” makeup tutorials.

As for the Brazilian B*tt Lift, it is a cosmetic surgery that enlarges the size and shape of one’s buttocks while removing fat from other areas of the body (via liposuction), according to the Cleveland Clinic.

However, unlike breast lifts and facelifts, the Brazilian B*tt Lift does not improve sagging or excess skin but simply adds volume and alters the shape of one’s buttocks. The procedure is alternatively called buttock augmentation or safe subcutaneous buttock augmentation.