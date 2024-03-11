"A bit zzzzz": Barbie fans unimpressed with Margot Robbie's Oscars 2024 Red Carpet look 

Oscars 2024, The 96th Academy Awards, are currently streaming live. Ahead of the main event, famous personalities and celebrities took made an appearance on the Red Carpet.

The star-studded event saw celebrities wear popular and well-known fashion designers but not everyone lived up to the hype. The Best Movie-nominated actress Margot Robbie graced the event in a black Versace dress but Barbie fans were unimpressed by the lack of "theatrics" in her attire.

They took to social media to critique her attire. One person, @itsthefeez wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I'm a bit zzzzz on this one :/"

Oscars 2024: Margot Robbie fails to impress fans with her Versace dress

Expand Tweet

The Barbie actress Margot Robbie, who is known for her looks and for impressing fans everywhere she goes, fell short during the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet event. The actress, who spent the last year showing up at events in pink outfits, channeling her inner Barbie, made an appearance wearing a fitted Versace FW24 RTW gown with a "hip ruching accent."

Fans took to social media to react to the attire and passed on negative comments about her red-carpet look.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time the actress wore Versace attire to a movie event. During SAG 2024, the actress made an appearance in a pink Versace Spring 2024 blazer and short set, which made her look like Executive Producer Barbie.

More about Oscars 2024

The 96th Academy Awards is currently streaming live and is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. So far several awards have already been given out as The Boy and the Heron won Best Animated Feature and Anatomy of a Fall took home the prize for Original Screenplay. Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdrove.

The Oscars 2024 host kick-started the event by putting himself in the Barbie scene where Barbie tells the elderly woman at the end that she was beautiful. As part of Jimmy's dialogue during the segment, he said:

"I know. I was just thinking that. I'm so hungry, I haven't eaten in three weeks. As he addressed the crowd, he addressed the director Greta Gerwig and noted while people were clapping for her, they didn't vote for her."

He then addressed the Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and moved on to Robert Downey Hr. and commented on his performance during the nominated film. The talk show host also took a dig at Iron Man's troubled past with substance abuse but the actor took it well.

"Was that too much on the nose or a drug motion you're making?"

Stay tuned for more updates about Oscars 2024.