“A great team of actors is with us” - First script reading of Oasis promises a blockbuster K-drama

Upcoming K-drama Oasis has shared sneak peeks from the first script reading of the show, which portrays riveting chemistry among the stars.

Commenting on the rising anticipation of the show, the production team mentioned that they are extremely excited to be working with the stunning cast, as all of them are talented professionals.

Further, they promised to live up to fans' expectations of being the "most anticipated drama of 2023" and be the respite they need to brighten their day during difficult times.

As per Soompi, they said:

“A great team of actors is with us. We will do our best to make a drama that lives up to [the title of] the most anticipated drama of 2023. We will try to make viewers feel as if they are quenching their thirst at an oasis in the desert while they are watching ‘Oasis’ in this difficult time.”

Jang Dong-yoon and Seol In-ah to take on lead roles in Oasis

KBS’ upcoming K-drama is all set to stun the audience with its intriguing plotline and star-studded cast. In the script reading, making the room more jubilant was lead actress Seol In-ha, internationally acclaimed for her stunning performances in several K-dramas. Expressing her enthusiasm for the show, the actress said:

“I will become an oasis of ‘Oasis’”.

Set in South Korea between the 1980s and 1990s, the upcoming K-drama is a coming-of-age show. The last decades of the twentieth century were pivotal in Korea's history because they coincided with a time of political instability, massive economic growth, and profound cultural shifts.

The late 1990s were remarkable for a number of reasons. The story revolves around three young people who are prepared to give their lives for the sake of their best friend, and the person they have fallen in love with.

Playing the role of the female protagonist is the Business Proposal star. Seol In-ha will play the role of Oh Jung-shin, a confident and honest student. She is an upright student who is not afraid to stand up for what is just. She always confronts injustice head-on and is also relentless in pursuing her ambitions.

While the script was being read, the room exuded a youthful vibe as Jang Dong-yoon and Chu Young-woo delved into their character. They will play zealous young students who were undergoing a major transformation in their lives as they experienced love for the first time.

Jang Dong-yoon plays the role of the male lead Lee Doo-hak. From humble beginnings, Lee Doo-hak has come a long way. He's a smart man who's also kind and has strong moral principles despite his rough upbringing.

Actor Chu Youn-woo brings Choi Chul-woong to the screen. Chul-woong is Lee Doo-hak’s biggest adversary and poses a challenge to him on all fronts.

The K-drama is set to premiere on March 6 on KBS2 and fans can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

