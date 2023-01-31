Oasis drops riveting first teaser featuring Jang Dong-yoon, Seol In-ah and Chu Young-woo

KBS's upcoming K-drama, Oasis, has finally released its teaser. The preview gives a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster that is promised by the show. Featuring the stars of the show Jang Dong-yoon, Seol In-ah, and Chu Young-woo, it gives a peek into their dynamics and the hardships they persevere through together.

Oasis is a coming-of-age period K-drama set in South Korea in the 1980s and 90s. The late twentieth century was an important time in Korean history because it marked a period of political upheaval and tremendous economic development, and cultural transformations.

These factors combined to make the late 1990s a notable decade. The plot centers around three young individuals willing to risk everything to protect their friendship, their dreams, and the person they fell in love with for the first time.

"If I hadn't met you then, would my fate have changed?": More about the trailer of Oasis

KBS's much-awaited K-drama Oasis is set to leave a lasting impression on viewers with its riveting storyline, a glimpse of which has been offered by the recent teaser trailer.

Leading the show is the Tales of Nokdu star Jang Dong-yoon, who dons the role of the male protagonist Lee Doo-hak. Starring opposite him is the star of Business Proposal, Seol In-ah, who portrays the character of the gorgeous female lead, Oh Jung-shin. Additionally, actor Chu Young-woo brings to the screen the character of Choi Chul-woong, Lee Doo-hak's rival.

The newly released trailer for Oasis provides the first glimpse at Lee Doo-hak, Oh Jung-shin, and Choi Chul-woong in the drama, focusing on their most promising days of youth. At the beginning of the teaser, Lee Doo-hak and Choi Chul-woong are shown dressed in their school uniforms. Both actors exude boundless zeal and energy. Choi Chul-woong, as Lee Doo-hak's adversary, challenges him with the question,

"Can you beat me?"

The trailer introduces Oh Jung-shin, famous as the Brass Band Queen. Jung-shin's bedazzling beauty makes it difficult for Lee Doo-hak to remove his gaze from her. He is dumbfounded when Oh Jung-shin reciprocates the attention by winking at him. Making his stupor even worse, Oh Jung-shin proceeded to give him a kiss. This scene heralds the blooming chemistry between the two characters, which blossoms into their first love.

However, shortly after their bright days began, an ominous cloud began to lurk over them. The narration is done by Lee Doo-hak's voice, and he asks, "If I hadn't met you then, would my fate have changed?" a hint to the impending storm that is now gathering to change their lives forever.

Oasis is set to premiere on March 6 on KBS.

Poll : 0 votes