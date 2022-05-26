Actress Seol In Ah set to star as female lead in upcoming drama series Oasis

South Korean actress Seol In Ah is reported to star in the upcoming K-drama series Oasis. Seol has mesmerized netizens with excellent acting skills and charming beauty while garnering thousands of followers ever since her appearance on the popular SBS television series Business Proposal (2022).

The South Korean actress was born on January 3, 1996, and is best known for her leading roles in the television series Sunny Again Tomorrow (2018), Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life (2019). She is also famously known for her supporting roles in Strong Girl Bong-soon, School 2017, and Mr. Queen.

More about Seol In Ah’s upcoming television K-drama series Oasis

On May 25, 2022, the actress’s entertainment agency, GoldMedalist Entertainment, reported to various K-media outlets that Seol would be cast as the main character in KBS 2TV’s upcoming K-drama series Oasis. According to reports, the agency stated:

"Seol In Ah has been cast as the main character of KBS 2TV's new drama Oasis."

Oasis is a story set during turbulent and troublesome times in Korea from the 1980s to the 1990s. It narrates the story of a fierce life, revenge, and conflict between two young adults who face a reality that has pressured them to challenge those with power, wealth, and false social values.

South Korean actress Seol In-ah will play the role of Oh Jung Shin, also known as Sophia. Born in 1961 as the daughter of Namhe Theater’s owner, Sophia grew up with Doo Hak and Cheol Woong. Sophia came down to Seoul as a child and spent her middle and high school years in Yeosu, where she met Doo Hak and Cheol Woong.

After experiencing a heart-aching breakup, Sophia becomes a strong woman who becomes a mogul with a perspective on success and revenge, jumping into film distribution and production to revive her family’s theater.

South Korean actor Jang Dong Yoon has been selected to play the role of Doo Hak, the main lead of the K-drama series Oasis, and his decision on the same is still in talks. Jang Dong Yoon previously worked with Seol on the drama series School 2017.

Meanwhile, Seol In Ah recently signed a contract and switched agencies as her previous contract with long-term agency OUI Entertainment ended. The actor is now signed under GoldMedalist Entertainment, managing Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Choi Hyun Wook, and more.

The agency welcomed the actress with a warm message shared with various K-media outlets. GoldMedalist Entertainment stated:

"Seol In-Ah is a multifaceted actress with charming visuals and solid acting skills. We will do our best as her dependable companion so that Seol In-Ah, who has remarkable passion for acting, can showcase never-before-seen sides of her as an actress."

The agency has also released new pictures of the actress under its label and looks forward to Seol’s success in the filming industry and her potential to achieve greater heights.

Edited by Suchitra