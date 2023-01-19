Upcoming drama Oasis set to feature Oh My Girl’s Seunghee

Oh My Girls’ idol Seunghee has been confirmed to feature in the upcoming K-drama Oasis. On January 18, one of Korea's biggest broadcasting companies, KBS2, revealed that K-Pop superstar Seunghee has been cast in the upcoming coming-of-age K-drama Oasis.

Oasis is a period drama that took place in South Korea during the 1980s and 1990s. The late 90s was a significant era in Korean history as it marked a period of political flux along with major economic development and cultural shifts. The plot revolves around the story of three young people who give everything they have to safeguard their aspirations, friendship, and the first loves of their life.

The production crew stated that this is the K-Pop idol's first significant role. They noted that in the upcoming show, Oh My Girl’s Seunghee will display her acting talents as she portrays her character in the most befitting manner. They said:

“You will be able to see Seunghee’s many different sides as she takes on the challenge of her first-ever role in a major broadcasting station series. Please look forward to Seunghee’s performance as she adds vigor to the series with her honesty and refreshing remarks as well as her best-friend chemistry with Seol In Ah.”

Oh My Girl’s Seunghee to star alongside Jang Dong-yoon and Seol In-ah in KBS2’s Oasis

Oasis is ready to stun the crowd with its star-studded cast. Along with Oh My Girl’s Seunghee, Jang Dong-Yoon and veteran K-drama actress Seol In-ah are slated to be cast in the upcoming show.

The male lead, Lee Doo-hak, will be portrayed by Jang Dong-Yoon. Lee Doo-hak hails from an underprivileged background. Despite his arduous circumstances, he is an intelligent person who is also compassionate and morally good

After meeting Oh Jung Shin, a transfer student from Seoul, he experienced a case of love at first sight and became hopelessly besotted with her. Lee Doo Hak finds himself involved in an unexpected event, but he keeps tackling the difficulties in his colorful life with courage.

Starring opposite Jang Dong-yoon is Seol In-ha. Oh Jung-shin, a self-assured and assured student who is always honest, will be portrayed by Seol In-ha. She is not afraid to fight and speak up when she sees wrongdoing, and she is unyielding in her pursuit to realize the goals she has set for herself.

After moving out of Seoul and enrolling in a new school, she made lifelong friends and romantic connections with Lee Doo Hak and Choi Chul Woong.

Oh My Girls' Seunghee will don the character of Oh Jung-shin's best friend Ham Yang-ja. She decides to uproot her life and relocate to a major city in order to pursue her lifelong dream of singing. She brings a breath of fresh air to her friendships by being candid and saying things without euphemizing anything for her close circle of companions. On Stage, Yang-ja has a secret appeal that wins over audiences.

Oasis is set to air in March 2023 on KBS2.

