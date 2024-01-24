"A heartbreaking revelation": Fans emotional as they decode significant meaning behind IU’s sign language in ‘Love wins all’ MV ft. Taehyung

On January 24, 2024, IU released her pre-release single Love Wins All. Since it features Kim Taehyung and is helmed by renowned director Um Tae-hwa, it sent the internet into a meltdown.

Once the music video was released, fans started observing the tiny details and made their own interesting interpretations. For example, fans decoded the meaning behind IU's non-verbal sign language and its importance in the music video.

By the end, IU gently pats V and squeezes his shoulder three times as he holds her hands.

According to fans' research, three squeezes are a common non-verbal sign to convey one's love. As soon as the fans got to know about it, they took to social media — taking it as a heartbreaking revelation. One handle tweeted the decoded meaning:

"Omg the details, this is genius": Fans are emotional after learning about the trivias of IU's Love Wins All music video featuring Taehyung

In the music video Love Wins All, IU and Kim Taehyung find an abandoned building and a camcorder, and enjoy a brief time there. Donning their fancy wedding dress and tuxedo, the two embrace each other, but suddenly, the Cubes, also called Neon, enter the building and chase them.

Kim Taehyung and IU run desperately from the Cubes, but when they find no way to escape, V takes the weapon in his hands and attacks the cube tremendously. However, nothing happens and he falls down dejected.

As he falls down, IU holds him in her arms, and he tightly holds her hands. In that moment, she provides gentle assurance to V by patting and squeezing his shoulders three times as he desperately. In the moment when the duo has accepted the inevitable tragic end.

According to fans, as the duo faces their death, IU reminds Kim Taehyung that she will stay with him until the end and says that she loves him through squeezes using non-verbal sign language. Many fans have found this meaningful and painful at the same time.

Meanwhile, many fans have also talked about the theory on social media that IU's character is deaf, and BTS' V's character is blind in eye. They believed this gives meaning to the non-verbal sign language IU uses in the Love Wins All music video ft. Taehyung.

Kim Taehyung recently enlisted for his mandatory Army General Administrative School. He will undergo three weeks of additional training as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.