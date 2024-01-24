"Taehyung is such a powerful actor": Fans brand BTS’ V following his ‘Oscar-worthy’ tearful performance in IU’s ‘Love Wins All’ MV

On January 24, 2024, KST, IU released her long-awaited pre-release single Love wins all featuring Kim Taehyung causing the internet to erupt in a meltdown. The duo portrayed diverse emotions through their depiction of couples in the accompanying music video.

Fans had been eagerly anticipating seeing actor Kim Taehyung in action. After the release of the Love wins all music video, they couldn't help but gush over his acting skills, which moved them to tears, particularly due to the tragic ending for the protagonists.

Fans took to social media and expressed that Kim Taehyung embraced a range of emotions, including fear, happiness, sadness, anger, and acceptance, solidifying his status as one of the best Korean actors they have ever seen.

Many fans even suggested that the Love Me Again singer should be awarded Academic Awards for his Oscar-worthy performance, which left them crying uncontrollably. They took to Twitter to express their admiration and emotions.

"Actor Kim Taehyung will take the world by storm": Fans praise singer for his actings skills in Love wins all music video

In the music video, Kim Taehyung and IU enter an abandoned building and discover a camera simultaneously, through which they can see beautiful scenes before unknown cube creatures create destruction in the city.

The duo enjoys cute dates and dinners, with IU donning a wedding dress. They take pictures, embracing each other while IU sings. However, the couple meets a tragic end as they are consumed by the cubes, with their shabby clothes thrown into a pile in the abandoned building.

Fans could clearly see how Kim Taehyung played his role phenomenally. While running away from cubes, he expresses the feeling of being afraid of something that would end his existence. Even at the end of the music video, viewers can see how he desperately runs away with IU, showcasing his fears through his expression, eyes, hand movements, and gestures.

While having a good time with IU, he proactively showcases his smile and giggles without any worries. He smiles widely showing feelings of happiness to IU by giving her a red flower and clicking pictures with her while holding her closely during the photoshoot.

He also showcases his sadness towards the end of the video when he closes one eye, and a tear falls down his cheek as he accepts his sad fate, expressing fear and acceptance in one scene.

Without delivering any dialogue, he was able to showcase his feeling of anger as he desperately tries to attack the cube to protect his significant other. He managed to display both a terrified and a fierce face in the scene, all the while clinging to his partner to accept the terrible conclusion.

As Kim Taehyung falls down on the floor, fans could see he expresses himself through his body gestures as the duo's hands tremble while holding onto each other in their last moments. Even during this moment, he was able to showcase his feelings of sadness, carrying a melancholic expression.

After observing all the final details of Vs expression and body gestures that successfully convey all sorts of emotions fans consider that Kim Taehyung should win the Oscars as they were tremendously moved after watching his impeccable acting skills in the Love wins all music video.

They state that Korean actors should be grateful to the idol as he has chosen music as his career stating that him playing a romantic yet tragic story made their 2024.

Meanwhile, fans started trending Actor Taehyung's returns as the singer showcased his versatile acting skills once again after a long time. Moreover, he last starred in the historical drama Hwarang where he showcased his impeccable acting skills, and in the BTS Wings Short Film #3 Stigma as well.

Kim Taehyung recently joined the Army General Administration School for his additional three weeks of training as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.