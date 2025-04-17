"A Kardashian wannabe" — Internet reacts to Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dancing to Cardi B's song in new video

On Wednesday, April 16, @PopCrave shared a video of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dancing to Cardi B's latest single, Toot It Up. In the 12-second clip, Blanchard was dressed in a black tank top and a grey zipped hoodie, paired with cream sweatpants.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 912K views and 7K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them writing in the comments:

"Gypsy Rose, A Kardashian wannabe..."

Some people appeared curious about what Gypsy-Rose Blanchard did for a living, while others wondered if people liked her.

"Why she look like she’d like to speak to the manager?" - questioned an X user.

"Sooo do people like her now?" - added another.

"Damn she must’ve been locked up a LONG a** time if she still thinks Cardi B is the wave" - wrote a third one.

"What does she do for work?" - posted a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, others criticized Blanchard for her seemingly poor dance moves.

"she thought she ate bbygirl got the s*x appeal of a school librarian" - replied a fifth user.

"Why she murdered this?" - asked a sixth one.

"She said she tired from being a mom but she over shaking her bones like girl are you tired or not. I know what mom tired is" - commented a seventh netizen.

For the unversed, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard first rose to fame in 2015, when she was arrested for the second-degree murder charge of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Per Gypsy Rose, Dee Dee had subjected her to lifelong physical and mental abuse.

Per USA Today, Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, after serving seven years of jail time. Following her release from prison, Gypsy-Rose became a pop culture sensation, with two specials featuring her being released on Lifetime - The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Blanchard also earned guest spots on shows like The Kardashians, The View, and Good Morning America.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard recently uploaded an Instagram post about her 25lbs weight loss

The viral dance video of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard comes days after she shared an update about her weight loss on Instagram. On Sunday, April 13, Blanchard posted a before-and-after picture of herself, captioning it:

"My 25lbs weight loss"

Per People Magazine, Gypsy-Rose revealed more details about her weight loss in a comment below her post, writing:

"I’ve seen a lot of comments of people asking how I lost the weight so my weight loss journey started once getting out of prison so when I started eating healthier instead of prison food, the weight began to fall off. I started eating twice a day and smaller portions."

The weight loss came months after Blanchard first announced her pregnancy (on July 9, 2024) via a YouTube video. In the clip, the mom-to-be shared that her child was due in January 2025.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard also claimed that ex-fiance from prison - Ken Urker - was the father of her child.

Claiming that the pregnancy wasn't "planned at all" in the video, Blanchard added that they were "both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood".

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard also shared a family picture on Instagram - complete with Ken Urker, her newborn, and dog in the frame - on April 5, 2025.

