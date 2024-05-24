"A loss for the culture": Tributes pour in as Kabosu, beloved meme dog and face of Dogecoin passes away 

Iconic meme dog Kabosu the Shiba Inu, who gained popularity in 2010 and eventually inspired the invention of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin and became its face, died early Friday at the age of 17.

Her owner Atsuko Sato shared the news on her blog and expressed gratitude to everyone who loved and supported the Shiba Inu over the years.

Atsuko announced that a farewell party would be held in honor of “Kabo-Chan” at Narita City’s Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori on Sunday, May 26. Internet reacted to the news of the beloved meme dog's death.

User @arianaunext commented under Pop Base's post on the same and grieved the loss of a culture.

Others also paid their tribute to the dog:

"Just look at those classy crisscrossed paws🥺 RIP to the internet’s first pet, we will never forget you munchkin", by @prevreddy via X/Pop Base

"i feel so bad for her owner dude, the dog went from a funny meme to the face of annoying cryptobros", by @archer_uwu via X/Pop Base

"RIP queen of the early internet", by @luketoucan via X/Pop Base

"a diva left us today", by @rkiveverything via X/Pop Base

"this is such a loss for the culture, people grew up using this meme, so many childhood memories attached with her. she raised a generation but i pray her soul rest in peace", by @loverbythesky via X/Pop Base

"rip, you formed a significant part of our childhoods 💔 we’ll all remember you!", by @yellowcrustyrat via X/Pop Base

"Rest in peace, Kabosu. Your iconic smile brought joy to millions. You will be missed.", by @Fityeth via X/Pop Base

Kabosu became the official face of Dogecoin cryptocurrency in 2013

In 2010, Atsuko Sato posted several photos of the dog, Kabosu whom she adopted on her blog. One particular picture caught the internet’s attention due to the dog’s unusual yet funny expression. It soon went viral, giving birth to the famous “Doge” meme.

The image of the dog soon became a cornerstone of internet memes. In 2013, the meme dog’s popularity led to the creation of Dogecoin, which was initially meant as a joke. Atsuko's Shiba Inu's face was made the cryptocurrency's official logo.

In December 2022, Atsuko informed on her blog about her dog’s health issues, which prompted surging support from the crypto community.

Co-creator of Dogecoin Shibetoshi Nakamoto, whose real name is Billy Markus, asked his followers to send their support for the dog. It led one X user to offer Atsuko to cover Kabosu’s medical expenses.

Kabosu's rise in meme culture will be iconic, and her impact will be long-lasting.

