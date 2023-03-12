“A moment of amazing karma”: Tucker Carlson Hates Trump texts go viral in wake of Jan 6 show 

A series of texts implying Tucker Carlson’s dislike for former U.S. President Donald Trump recently went viral online. The messages were revealed as part of Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billon defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

The company is reportedly suing the network for allegedly airing false claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election and fueling a conspiracy theory about votes being stolen from Trump.

Laura Loomer @LauraLoomer Take a look at these Tucker Carlson text messages that were just released as part of discovery in the Fox News lawsuit.



He said he “hates him (Trump) passionately.”



Anyone who still works for Fox News does the bidding of globalist Rupert Murdoch.



Amid the ongoing lawsuit, Carlson’s shocking texts about Trump to an unidentified Fox News employee made the rounds online. In one text message, the broadcaster can be seen sharing his excitement about Trump leaving office:

“We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.”

In another text, Carlson admits that he “passionately hates Trump” contrary to his on-air support for the former president:

“I hate him passionately, I blew up at Peter Navarro today in frustration. I actually like Peter. But I can’t handle much more of this.”

As per the Guardian, Tucker Carlson also called out Trump’s way of doing business in one text:

“All of [his businesses] fail. What he’s good at is destroying things. He’s the undisputed world champion of that.”

In another message, allegedly sent a day after the January 6 Capitol riots, the Fox News host can be seen describing Trump as a “demonic force” and a “destroyer.” He also called the latter’s presidency a “disaster.”

Netizens were left shocked with the revelation and some dubbed the situation as a “moment of amazing karma”:

marsmanalaska...inHawaii⚓️ @marsmanalaska @MeidasTouch This is such a moment of amazing karma... May his ratings collapse be swift... good riddance to white nationalist Tucker Carlson. @MeidasTouch This is such a moment of amazing karma... May his ratings collapse be swift... good riddance to white nationalist Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson reportedly sent these messages just two days after the January 6 riot in the Capitol when he was praising Trump in public in front of millions of viewers.

The Guardian noted that the text messages were recently made available to the public and revealed that the true feelings of several people like Carlson completely contradicted their on-air views.

Twitter reacts to Tucker Carlson’s anti-Trump text messages

Tucker Carlson's alleged text messages about his dislike for Donald Trump left social media users stunned (Image via Getty Images)

A set of text messages showing Tucker Carlson’s hatred for Donald Trump and the latter’s administration recently went viral online after being circulated as part of certain documents released amid the Dominion vs. Fox News lawsuit.

While Carlson has long been known for being an ally and vocal supporter of Trump, the revelations of his real feelings about the former president left social media users stunned. Many also took to Twitter to react to the situation:

Richard N. Ojeda, II @Ojeda4America Tucker Carlson is caught sending texts that said “We are close to being able to ignore Trump. I truly can’t wait. I hate him passionately. There really isn’t an upside to Trump.” SHARE THIS!!! Fox viewers have been strung along for years. It was all for profit! Never truth! Tucker Carlson is caught sending texts that said “We are close to being able to ignore Trump. I truly can’t wait. I hate him passionately. There really isn’t an upside to Trump.” SHARE THIS!!! Fox viewers have been strung along for years. It was all for profit! Never truth!

Bill Mitchell @mitchellvii



[Carlson "passionately" hates Trump: In a number of private text messages, Carlson was harshly critical of Trump. In one November 2020… So Tucker Carlson didn't just dislike Trump. He HATED him. I honestly had no idea. Most Trumpers really like Tucker. Here's the exerpt:[Carlson "passionately" hates Trump: In a number of private text messages, Carlson was harshly critical of Trump. In one November 2020… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So Tucker Carlson didn't just dislike Trump. He HATED him. I honestly had no idea. Most Trumpers really like Tucker. Here's the exerpt:[Carlson "passionately" hates Trump: In a number of private text messages, Carlson was harshly critical of Trump. In one November 2020… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 @EvanAKilgore



Tucker Carlson said he "hates Trump passionately" and that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen, in released private text messages.



It really makes me question my support for



He needs to address this. BREAKING:Tucker Carlson said he "hates Trump passionately" and that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen, in released private text messages.It really makes me question my support for @TuckerCarlson and for Fox News.He needs to address this. BREAKING:Tucker Carlson said he "hates Trump passionately" and that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen, in released private text messages.It really makes me question my support for @TuckerCarlson and for Fox News.He needs to address this. https://t.co/tWw02wfV00

🌸Brenda🌸 @beautifulbc99 @MeidasTouch Tucker Carlson is responsible for the repercussions of every lie he tells, I hope one day he is legally held accountable. @MeidasTouch Tucker Carlson is responsible for the repercussions of every lie he tells, I hope one day he is legally held accountable.

Lady Liberty🗽 @LadyLiberty49 @MeidasTouch Tucker is just a two faced liar. Does Trump know how he feels about him? He will now. @MeidasTouch Tucker is just a two faced liar. Does Trump know how he feels about him? He will now.

c-esta @denese_whitney @MeidasTouch Tucker Carlson goes on Fox every night and tells his audience what he thinks they want to hear regardless of what he knows, thinks or believes! He needs to be fired. @MeidasTouch Tucker Carlson goes on Fox every night and tells his audience what he thinks they want to hear regardless of what he knows, thinks or believes! He needs to be fired.

GreyWolf 1118 @Greywolf1118



I don’t know what to believe anymore, but if the last seven years have taught me anything, it’s that there is more going on behind the scenes then we could ever imagine. @LauraLoomer Weird, considering he was photographed hanging with him last year and it was all smiles.I don’t know what to believe anymore, but if the last seven years have taught me anything, it’s that there is more going on behind the scenes then we could ever imagine. @LauraLoomer Weird, considering he was photographed hanging with him last year and it was all smiles. I don’t know what to believe anymore, but if the last seven years have taught me anything, it’s that there is more going on behind the scenes then we could ever imagine. https://t.co/0krng5LzDn

Space Man Bad @4doorwhorez @LauraLoomer Is it supposed to be news that Tucker Carlson isn't a Trump fan? I mean, it's been obvious for a long time he isn't a fan. He's on the same side, but he just doesn't like him. Big deal. @LauraLoomer Is it supposed to be news that Tucker Carlson isn't a Trump fan? I mean, it's been obvious for a long time he isn't a fan. He's on the same side, but he just doesn't like him. Big deal.

Dash Dobrofsky @DashDobrofsky New Tucker Carlson texts were revealed in the Dominion lawsuit. One of them was about Donald Trump, in which Tucker said: “I hate him passionately.” There you have it. Behind closed doors, Tucker’s a Trump-hater. But when the cameras are rolling, he’s the Joseph Goebbels of MAGA. New Tucker Carlson texts were revealed in the Dominion lawsuit. One of them was about Donald Trump, in which Tucker said: “I hate him passionately.” There you have it. Behind closed doors, Tucker’s a Trump-hater. But when the cameras are rolling, he’s the Joseph Goebbels of MAGA.

Dylan Ogline @DylanOgline The Tucker Carlson texts have me so conflicted.



His entire show is an act.



Behind closed doors, he hated Trump. Didn't believe the election nonsense. Actually seems kinda level headed and logical.



I would probably get along with the real him.



And I hate myself for that. The Tucker Carlson texts have me so conflicted.His entire show is an act.Behind closed doors, he hated Trump. Didn't believe the election nonsense. Actually seems kinda level headed and logical. I would probably get along with the real him.And I hate myself for that.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Carlson will address the situation in the days to come. The journalist has maintained complete silence over his messages so far.

