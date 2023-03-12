“A moment of amazing karma”: Tucker Carlson Hates Trump texts go viral in wake of Jan 6 show 

A series of texts implying Tucker Carlson’s dislike for former U.S. President Donald Trump recently went viral online. The messages were revealed as part of Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billon defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
The company is reportedly suing the network for allegedly airing false claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election and fueling a conspiracy theory about votes being stolen from Trump.
Amid the ongoing lawsuit, Carlson’s shocking texts about Trump to an unidentified Fox News employee made the rounds online. In one text message, the broadcaster can be seen sharing his excitement about Trump leaving office:
“We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.”
In another text, Carlson admits that he “passionately hates Trump” contrary to his on-air support for the former president:
“I hate him passionately, I blew up at Peter Navarro today in frustration. I actually like Peter. But I can’t handle much more of this.”
As per the Guardian, Tucker Carlson also called out Trump’s way of doing business in one text:
“All of [his businesses] fail. What he’s good at is destroying things. He’s the undisputed world champion of that.”
In another message, allegedly sent a day after the January 6 Capitol riots, the Fox News host can be seen describing Trump as a “demonic force” and a “destroyer.” He also called the latter’s presidency a “disaster.”
Netizens were left shocked with the revelation and some dubbed the situation as a “moment of amazing karma”:
Tucker Carlson reportedly sent these messages just two days after the January 6 riot in the Capitol when he was praising Trump in public in front of millions of viewers.
The Guardian noted that the text messages were recently made available to the public and revealed that the true feelings of several people like Carlson completely contradicted their on-air views.
Twitter reacts to Tucker Carlson’s anti-Trump text messages
While Carlson has long been known for being an ally and vocal supporter of Trump, the revelations of his real feelings about the former president left social media users stunned. Many also took to Twitter to react to the situation:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Carlson will address the situation in the days to come. The journalist has maintained complete silence over his messages so far.