"A product that Google came out with 5 years ago" — Internet reacts to Apple CEO Tim Cook teasing "the newest member of the family"

In a recent teaser that has sent ripples across social media platforms, Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled a mysterious new product in a post.

On February 13, 2025, American business executive Timothy Donald Cook shared a tweet on his X account, offering a cryptic preview of a new product he referred to as the "newest member of the family." The tweet quickly gained attention, with many users on X noting that the teased product would feature elements similar to those introduced by Google over five years ago —

"Newest member of the family = a product that Google came out with 5 years ago," one commented.

Several users on X speculated that the "newest member" could be an Android device that closely resembles an iPhone. Others suggested that the company's latest innovation might involve a refreshed design.

"Let me guess. An Android that identifies as an iPhone?" a user on X commented.

"Apple's new 'innovation': Taking the iPhone XR, slapping on a fresh coat of paint, and charging 50% more. The future in tech is alive and well," one more user wrote on X.

"Did you develop that in China too ? Seems the DEI work you have been doing there for decades really put a dent on everyone around the world," a third user on X commented.

Some users on X speculated that the latest family member might resolve issues with the iOS 18.3 update, with many reporting difficulties related to emails and contacts. Meanwhile, others expressed hopes that the new product could be a mini version of the iPhone.

"Hopefully, they're going to fix this iOS 18.3 crap. Email screwed up, contacts missing, etc," one user on X commented.

"I just want to see a new mini iPhone," another wrote on X.

"You guys totally scrapped Siri and Apple Intelligence and started from scratch, right? There's no saving the current versions. Just open up a new, fresh repo and start over. PLEASE," a third wrote on X.

As of now, neither the Apple team nor Tim Cook has responded to the reactions circulating online.

iPhone (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

On Thursday, February 13, 2025, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to his X account to share an exciting update with his followers about a new product from the company. Over 18 million people have viewed the tweet, which features a GIF of the Apple logo on a white background with a metallic effect.

The tweet included a caption announcing that the new product will launch on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

"Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch," Cook wrote.

While Tim Cook has not provided further details about the potential release of the new product, The Verge suggests that the upcoming launch may include a new iPhone SE. The publication notes that the iPhone SE has not been updated since 2022, making it a likely candidate for an update.

Furthermore, rumors circulating online indicate that the new release may feature significant design changes, including a larger screen, the removal of the home button, and the introduction of Face ID instead of Touch ID. It is also speculated to include an A18 chip, enhancing the product's capabilities in artificial intelligence.

The company has not officially confirmed anything so far. The reveal is scheduled for next week, and tech enthusiasts must wait for the official announcement.

