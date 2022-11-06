“A real adult relationship”: Millie Bobby Brown opens up about her friendship with Enola Holmes co-star Henry Cavill

British actress Millie Bobby Brown opened up about having a mature friendship with her Enola Homes 2 co-star Henry Cavill.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the 18-year-old star revealed how Cavill has set "terms and conditions" in their friendship. Drawing a comparison between the 39-year-old actor and her Stranger Things co-stars, Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton, she said:

"It’s different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates. And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions."

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill first starred together in the 2020 mystery drama film, Enola Holmes. Bobby played the titular role while Cavill starred as her brother and detective Sherlock Holmes. The first film also had Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes. He did not reprise his role in the sequel.

Millie Bobby Brown cannot enquire about Henry Cavill's personal life

During the same interview, Millie Bobby Brown revealed the strict rules of conversation Henry Cavill has set between them.

"I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I’m like 'Understood.'"

Millie Bobby Brown got her big-screen break by appearing in the Duffer Brothers' sci-fi drama series, Stranger Things. She played the lead role of Eleven in the series, which also starred Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Noah Schnapp.

Brown was 10 years old when she first met her co-stars and bonded with them. The show mostly consisted of child actors, so Millie Bobby Brown stated that there was transparency between them.

"With the Stranger Things kids, it’s different. There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate."

Elsewhere in the interview, Millie Bobby Brown called Cavill a "very rational man," who keeps up with her poking and tickling and goes with it.

"It’s shocking because he doesn’t have any sisters. So, for him, it must be completely different. I have a sister, a brother, and an older brother. So, I’m very much used to that kind of dynamic. I had to implement a lot of that into my relationship with Henry offscreen and onscreen and just pull him out of his comfort zone."

Brown and Cavill recently appeared in Enola Holmes 2 which was released on Netflix on October 27. Helmed by Harry Bradbeer, the film is based on the adult fiction series of the same name authored by Nancy Springer.

According to her IMDb profile, Brown will next appear in Damsel, The Electric State, The Girls I've Been, and The Thing About Jellyfish.

