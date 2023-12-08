“A song for Festa?”: Fans go wild as BTS Jungkook hints at a release coming in half a year after he enlists during his latest Weverse LIVE

On December 8, 2023, BTS Jungkook came online on Weverse and took his fans by surprise. The singer behind the iTunes Chart topper Standing Next to You might have given away a spoiler that piqued the curiosity of his entire fandom. The singer teased working on a new project, which might publicly come out in mid-2024.

Consequently, the BTS ARMY, who had been disheartened by the musician's impending enrollment in the military, rejoiced, conjecturing that the song may be from the 2024 Festa.

For the unversed, the K-pop worldwide sensation BTS hosts an annual event called BTS Festa to commemorate their debut anniversary with their fanbase, ARMY. Typically, the celebration lasts from the beginning of June until the anniversary on June 13, and the festivities usually stretch for ten days.

BTS Festa features brand-new photos, funny biographies, music videos, radio shows, exclusive songs, dance videos, and entertaining events.

"It's a second album": Fans excited as they speculate various things over Jungkook's vague hints

During his Weverse LIVE on December 8, 2023, the Hate You singer mentioned that he had been working on something but could only complete half of it. The musician went on to say that he could finish the shooting process because he had prematurely shorn off his head. Jungkook then requested that his fans and admirers be patient until he completed his military duty and returned in 2025.

He said,

"I was actually working on something but I only managed to finish half of it. I also ended up cutting my hair pretty quickly so I kind of regretted it but yeah.. just wait for like a year and a half when I come back okay? ah I gave a big spoiler, didn't I?"

His simple use of the word "spoiler" caused the Bangtan fanbase to erupt in conjecture. A few admirers speculate that the Standing Next to You singer could have been working on a second album, while still others thought it might be a song for the 2024 Festa. Some admirers surmised that it may be his documentary in the interim. It is important to note that the singer mentioned that something will "come out" in half a year while another will be out when he returns.

To add context, on November 8, 2023, Hollywood filmmaker Michael Ratner shared an Instagram story featuring him and Jeon Jungkook of BTS, who recently released his solo album GOLDEN, which ignited social media with rumors of a documentary.

The Hollywood documentary series director even posed for a picture with the GOLDEN singer and said, "Something exciting is coming," as the description for his Instagram story. Unsurprisingly, the photo enthralled fans.

Meanwhile, fans flooded Twitter, presently X, with their various speculations about what the singer of the well-acclaimed album GOLDEN could be working on ahead of his military enlistment.

Fans' hearts were won over by Jungkook's return to Suchwita in episode 21, which included a surprise visit by Taehyung, another member of the BTS. In the course of the beloved talk show, the Hate You singer revealed that he and Jimin have been filming a documentary and a trip variety show. Fans went crazy after learning this, excitedly anticipating more BTS stuff to drop.

In the meantime, BTS member Jeon Jungkook earned his first RIAJ Platinum certification on December 8, 2023, for successfully selling over 250,000 album units in Japan. Prior to him, his bandmate Jimin earned the same certification and became the first K-pop solo artist to ever earn this prestige.