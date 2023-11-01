"A special kind of depraved": Emily Hampshire Johnny Depp Halloween costume sparks outrage over Amber Heard abuse depiction

Schitt’s Creek actor Emily Hampshire is being blasted across social media platforms for her Halloween costume. This comes after she dressed up as Johnny Depp alongside an unidentified person wearing a costume of Amber Heard. Many were repulsed by the outfits and did not appreciate the entertainer seemingly making light of the domestic abuse allegations that were brought forward by Heard.

Recently, the 42-year-old took to her Instagram account to share her Halloween adventures. In the now-deleted post, she was seen mimicking Johnny Depp with a fake moustache, faux tattoos, and a suit. An unidentified woman was seen posing next to her as Amber Heard.

Hampshire was also seen posing with what seems to be an animated turd and a bottle of wine, both of which played a role in Head-Depp’s sensationalized defamation trial. The actor had captioned the images, “Happy Halloween.”

Needless to say, netizens were not impressed by the cosplay and took to social media to slam Hampshire.

After garnering immense backlash online, the actor was quick to delete the social media post. At the time of writing this article, Emily Hampshire had not responded to the social media outrage.

For those unversed, Hampshire is best known for her role as Stevie Budd in the wildly successful series, Schitt’s Creek. The Canadian has also worked in other projects like An Awkward S*xual Adventure, The Returned, and All the Wrong Reasons, amongst others.

Netizens express outrage over Emily Hampshire’s controversial Instagram post

Internet users relentlessly attacked and expressed their disappointment in the actor. Several netizens were offended by Hampshire seemingly making light of a gravely important trial.

For those unversed, Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and fellow actor Amber Heard after she wrote an op-ed with The Washington Post in 2018, where she described surviving domestic violence, without mentioning Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard for $50 million in damages, leading to the latter countersuing him for $100 million.

The court unanimously voted in favour of Johnny Depp after Amber Heard failed to substantiate her allegations.

The court trial took social media by storm, with netizens taking sides between the two entertainers.

Who is Emily Hampshire?

Emily Hampshire is an ACTRA award-winning actor. She is also a three-time Genie Award nominee. Adding to her accolades, she also received the Birks Canadian Diamond Award at the Cannes International Film Festival.

She has worked on several projects, including That Burning Feeling and The Returned. However, her role as Stevie Budd in Schitt’s Creek launched her to mainstream success. Stevie is a sarcastic employee and the owner of the Rosebud Motel in the small town of Schitt’s Creek.

Fans adore the character’s aloofness, introverted tendencies and disdain towards social interaction. She is also incredibly cynical and lacks self-esteem. However, one gradually sees her grow into a smart and witty businesswoman who cares for her friends and finds freedom.

The actor also recently worked on her first ever horror film, Appendage, which is available on Hulu and Disney+.