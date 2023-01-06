"Abe needs to go": Fans disappointed with chef Abe Sanchez's behavior on Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode documented the nine remaining cheftestants putting their best foot forward to create incredible dishes in an effort to impress legendary chef Gordon Ramsay. Throughout the course of the episode, the contestants participated in challenges that tested their skills to the limits and pushed them to explore their creativity.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, Abe's severe miscommunication of not delivering salmon on time frustrated his teammates as well as chef Ramsay. Fans were frustrated with his attitude. One tweeted:

Season 21 of the hit cooking competition has been extremely well received by viewers. While some contestants have managed to display their best skills, others have made mistakes and faced criticism from chef Ramsay and viewers for their behavior on the show. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who makes it to the end.

Fans react to chef Abe's behavior on Hell's Kitchen

Since the beginning of the episode, chef Abe's attitude annoyed the rest of the team. His loud voice early in the morning disturbed the contestants. Moreover, his mistakes in the team and service challenge added to the frustration.

For the first challenge, he couldn't manage his time and failed to cook the tacos on time, For the second, he didn't hear the salmon call and failed to deliver the dish on time. He then needed extra time to cook the salmon, frustrating teammates and chef Ramsay.

Fans took to social media to react to Abe's behavior. Check out what they have to say.

Monique @calhoun_monique Abe is the weakest link on the blue team. #HellsKitchen Abe is the weakest link on the blue team. #HellsKitchen

The challenges on Hell's Kitchen reach a whole other level

On tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen, eight remaining contestants, Abe Sanchez, Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, Brett Binninger-Schwartz, Sakari Smithwick, Cheyenne Nichols, Dafne Mejia, Sommer Sellers, and Tara Ciannella, reeled from a difficult day.

Tara addressed her concerns about not being recognized by the group, as chef Ramsay pointed out that none of her teammates believed in her. While her Red team members tried to convince her that it wasn't the cast and it was just her miscommunication that bothered them, she got emotional and exited the scene.

For the team challenge on Hell's Kitchen, the contestants had to make an elevated version of a taco, which would be judged by chef Ramsay and actor/restraurer Danny Trejo. Each member had to pick one of the proteins - chicken, steak, pork, fish - to work with. Both team members got to work as fast as possible and delivered some of their impressive dishes.

The team challenge ended in a tie so chef Ramsay called out the top dishes from each team - Dafne and Alejandro's tacos. Danny then decided he would go with the former's taco, which led the Red team to a win and a fun day with Zombers and Tacos. Meanwhile, the Blue team had to peel off baskets of corn and make at least 100 tortillas.

For the service challenge on Hell's Kitchen, the teams had to cook their best to prove their place in the kitchen. While Chayenne's burn injury delayed the Red Team for a bit, she returned to cook. The Blue team saw a lot of tension as Abe didn't hear the call and failed to cook the salmon. This even frustrated chef Ramsay, who slammed the contestant and the team for his lack of communication.

Hell's Kitchen @HellsKitchenFOX wins in a row and it feels so good. wins in a row and it feels so good. #HellsKitchen 4️⃣ wins in a row and it feels so good. #HellsKitchen https://t.co/luxMBH2X8o

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen has been extremely interesting to watch so far. With the competition nearing its end, challenges are set to get even tougher as the chefs will have to prove their mettle and work hard to keep moving forward and ultimately win the coveted title.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Hell's Kitchen every Thursday at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes