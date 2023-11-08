"Absolute king": Fans lavish praise as BTS Jimin became the fastest K-pop soloist to surpass 2.2 Billion streams on Spotify across all credits

On November 7. 2023, BTS member Park Jimin became the fastest K-pop solo artist to surpass 2.2 Billion streams on Spotify in 560 days. The Like Crazy singer and songwriter is the only Korean artist to have amassed over 2.2 Billion streams on Spotify in that stipulated period. It is also worth mentioning that Jimin surpassed 3 Billion Spotify streams across all credits on September 30, 2023.

As a result, fans are ecstatic over this new victory which the Like Crazy singer-songwriter has added to his name and hailed him as an "Absolute king."

The member of BTS also made history by being the first Korean solo artist to do this in K-Pop and Spotify history. Riding high on his glory, Jimin released his debut solo album FACE on March 24, 2023, and created enormous ripples throughout 2023.

Furthermore, Like Crazy has received 2,351,565 daily Spotify streams, totaling over 649 million (649,224,004). Some of his most streamed songs are also With You (255,681,632), Set Me Free Pt. 2 (233,950,081 streams), Face-off (82,454,807 streams), Like Crazy (English Version) (252,189,805 streams), and Alone (71,780,944 streams).

"So proud of you": Fans are elated as BTS Jimin never ceases to set unprecedented records as a soloist

In April 2023, right after the release of his highly acclaimed solo album FACE, Jimin of BTS earned the Platinum certification from the prestigious Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for selling over 250K album copies of FACE in Japan. As a result, Jimin became the first Korean soloist in history to have an album recorded in a foreign language and receive a RIAJ Platinum Certification.

Moreover, one of the finest albums of 2023 according to Rolling Stones' article on September 1, 2023, is the Like Crazy singer's solo album FACE. With such high praises, it came as no surprise when the Serendipity singer crossed the 2.2 Billion Spotify streams threshold within just 560 days, surpassing his bandmate Jungkook.

As expected, fans congratulated the BTS singer and lavished praises on him for his latest triumph on the worldwide popular music streaming service.

Furthermore, FACE was a chart-topping release that debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list when it was first released on March 24, 2023, and remained there for four weeks.

Additionally, on the first day of the album's release on Hanteo, the BTS idol became the first solo South Korean artist to sell over 1 million (1,021,532) album copies.

Apart from dominating the music industry, Jimin has taken the fashion industry by as storm. The singer is the face of the prestigious French brand House of Dior and the fine jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.

Furthermore, Jimin also received specific mention and was recognized for being a style icon, earning him a spot in the Business of Fashion (BoF) Class of 2023. It is crucial to note that Jimin has been acknowledged by BoF 500 since 2019 for being a fashion icon and paving the way further in fashion.