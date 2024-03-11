"Absolutely sadistic": Haiti cannibalism video goes viral, leaves Twitter users flabbergasted 

As news of the U.S. troops evacuating their citizens from Haiti makes headlines, claims of one of Port-au-Prince's gang leaders being a cannibal have spread across X.

Rumors of Haitian gang leader “Barbecue” allegedly eating human body parts in a viral video that has since been swept off of X have been making their rounds online, with many expressing shock. However, many X users have clarified that the person in the video was not "Barbecue."

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses cannibalism. Reader's discretion is advised.

Popular X journalist Dom Lucre recently took to the social networking site to share a now-deleted video that reportedly featured "Barbecue,” “eating body parts of one of their victims as he cooks in the fire.” At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 12 million views.

The tweet prompted crypto-influencer and X user Matt Wallace to comment as well. He tweeted:

According to Times Now News, “Barbecue,” whose real name is Jimmy Cherizier, is the leader of the 'G9 and Family' gang. The 47-year-old was reportedly given the aforementioned moniker due to his penchant for setting his victims on fire. However, as per the New York Post, it was a nickname given to him by his mother when he was just a child.

“This is one of the most horrific things I’ve seen on X”: Haiti-cannibalism video traumatizes netizens

As Dom Lucre continued to gain traction for his tweet on the cannibalism video, X user @dancohen3000 took to the social networking site to clarify that it was not Cherizier in the video. He also added:

“It’s a video from four years ago of gang member in the Artibonite Valley eating a burned victim’s body in order to terrorize the population, and is a very rare occurrence, despite media claims. There is a major propaganda push to demonize Barbecue in order to pave the way for a foreign invasion.”

Times Now News also claimed that an X user opined that the video was taken during the battle between the Gran Grif and Ti Mepri gangs two years ago.

Internet users found the video jarring. Many took to X to express their shock over the same.

The Haiti cannibalism video is circulating across social media platforms at a time when Barbecue is about to become the most powerful leader in the nation. As Prime Minister Ariel Henry is unable to return to his country, Barbecue’s gang has reportedly become the bulk of Haiti's gunmen, stirring anarchy in the capital.

While rallying for Henry’s resignation, Barbecue recently said:

“I am ready to make an alliance with the devil, ready to sleep in the same bed as the devil.”

This comes after his gang destroyed several police stations and government facilities.

According to the New Yorker, Barbecue was previously a member of the Haitian police. However, he was expelled after being tied to numerous crimes, including the slaughter of 71 people in the La Saline, Haiti slum.

Barbecue now stands as the most powerful leader in Haiti, especially in Port-au-Prince, where violence ensues. The country has since declared an emergency.