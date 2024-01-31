Who is Effie Angelova? Armie Hammer accused of cannibalism and sexual harassment by ex-partner 

A woman named Effie Angelova accused Armie Hammer of mistreatment and several forms of abuse during their four-year relationship. She provided details about the alleged mistreatment, and this led to a lot of talk. Angelova opened up about her trauma.

In 2021, Effie Angelova accused Armie Hammer of rape. Prosecutors decided not to pursue the case due to the complicated nature of their relationship. However, to date, she feels that justice has not been served and wants accountability from the actor.

Content warning: This article contains disturbing details of cannibalism and sexual assault.

Who is Effie Angelova? Whereabouts and history explored

Effie Angelova spoke out about her terrifying encounters with the actor. Her accusations against Armie Hammer reveal the shady side of Hollywood's upper crust.

Effie Angelova appeared at the London premiere of Call Me By Your Name. She wore a magenta puffer jacket, as per House of Receipts. Little did anyone know that this event would kick off a series of events. These events later involved serious allegations against Armie Hammer.

Effie runs the @HouseOfEffie Instagram account. She eventually accused Hammer of various wrongdoings, including physical assault, which led to investigations and a lot of media attention. The House of Effie Instagram account made claims of r*pe, and the LAPD got involved as a result. In January, the account shared supposed screenshots of the messages related to the allegations.

It also criticized Elizabeth Chambers, Hammer's ex-wife. Effie's actions caught a lot of attention. The House of Effie hashtag on TikTok received over 217.7K views on the platform.

Angelova shared a story about Hammer's supposed blood craving. In this story, Hammer killed a deer, yanked out its heart, and ate it raw. She also insists that Hammer had a constant desire for fresh ladies to fulfill his twisted fantasies, which included cannibalism and sadism.

Angelova also shares some disturbing messages. There, Hammer talked about being into blood, knives, and violent activities during sex. The claims have so far shown a pattern of him being controlling and using threats and manipulation.

What did Effie Angelova accuse Armie Hammer of? Case details explored

Angelova, 27, stated that Hammer has been using more controlling tactics. She also mentioned that he had made threats and expressed disturbing sexual fantasies involving cannibalism, blood play, and rough sex.

Effie and her lawyer, Gloria Allred, got together on May 18, 2021, to do a press conference and talk about what happened between her and Hammer.

She said,

"I met Armie Hammer on Facebook in 2016 when I was 20 years old, I fell in love with him instantly. (...) I thought he was going to kill me (...) because I feel I might have been able to save others from becoming victims."

Effie said that Hammer made her feel like she wanted to take her life. She tearfully admitted,

"I just lost interest in living. I just wanted the pain to stop."

The people at Hammer had nothing anything to say about Angelova's recent claims. The story takes place alongside other women who have shared their own disturbing experiences with Hammer.

Final thoughts

Effie Angelova shares her story, exposing the unsettling aspects of her past involvement with Armie Hammer. With all the accusations swirling around, it's hard to predict what lies ahead for the actor. Even after what happened in 2021, Hammer, the actor from Call Me By Your Name, is now facing even more scrutiny. Angelova alleges that he has become even more manipulative.