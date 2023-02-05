“Doesn't excuse what he did as an adult”: Armie Hammer addresses cannibalism scandal, leaves internet divided  

American actor Armie Hammer recently appeared in his first interview since he faced a series of misconduct and abuse allegations that ended his career in Hollywood nearly two years ago.

In an interview with Air Mail, The Social Network star revealed that that he contemplated taking his own life following the accusations and revealed that he was abused by a youth pastor at the age of 13 which led to his interest in BDSM, cannibalistic fetishes and power dynamics.

Hammer’s interview left the internet divided as some sympathized with his past experience, while others said his history “doesn’t excuse” his controversial actions as an adult.

Armie Hammer also denied the allegations made against him by several women and admitted to being emotionally abusive towards the partners he met online.

A look into Armie Hammer’s latest interview

Controversial actor Armie Hammer recently sat down with writer James Kirchick of Graydon Carter’s Air Mail and addressed the misconduct allegations made against him over the years.

He also shared his own experience and revealed that his interest in BDSM stemmed from being abused at the hands of a youth pastor when he was 13 years old:

“What that did for me was it introduced s*xuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control. I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. S*xuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, s*xually.”

Armie Hammer addressed the allegations made against him by Instagram user House of Effie. The woman claimed that she was in a year-long relationship with the actor and accused him of alleged assault.

While Effie initially hired an attorney, she did not file any case against Hammer. Meanwhile, Kirchick revealed that he obtained messages that showed Effie texted Hammer’s then-wife about their affair and allegedly wrote, “I was pretty much chasing him.”

Hammer alleged that the encounter that Effie spoke of was a “scene” they decided to consensually create:

“She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a ‘consensual non-consent scene,’ CNC.”

The actor claimed that “every single thing was discussed beforehand.” Armie Hammer also addressed his relationship with accusers Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze. He admitted that his “power dynamics” with the couple “were off” and said he was “one million percent” emotionally abusive towards both women:

“I would have these younger women in their mid-20s, and I’m in my 30s. I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own. That’s an imbalance of power in the situation.”

While Armie Hammer denied the criminal accusations against him, he attributed his past self to being an “a**hole”:

“I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a**hole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on.”

Hammer also revealed that he contemplated taking his own life following the allegations:

“I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark. Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids.”

The Call Me By Your Name actor revealed that he is now a “healthier, happier, more balanced person.” Hammer said that he can now be there for his kids and shared that he is “grateful” for his life and recovery.

Hammer also said that he is currently working as a sober companion to a fellow recovering addict and would help him get on with a healthy routine after moving in and living with him.

Netizens reacts to Armie Hammer’s revelations in new interview

In 2021, Armie Hammer became the subject of an LAPD investigation after being accused of alleged misconduct, assault and abuse by several women. In the wake of the allegations, Hammer was dropped from several notable projects and fired from his agency, WME.

More recently, the actor appeared in an interview with Air Mail to share his side of the story while denying the criminal accusations. Hammer’s interview also left social media users divided.

Several people called out the actor over his interview and said that his past trauma cannot work as an excuse for him to be an alleged cannibal:

Irene M. Cho @irenemcho Oh goody, we get to see Hollywood try once more to shove mediocre peachy man Armie Hammer down our throats by spinning a sob story to excuse his behavior. IF he was abused, I’m sorry for tht but it’s no excuse for wht he did and he’s still mediocre at best Oh goody, we get to see Hollywood try once more to shove mediocre peachy man Armie Hammer down our throats by spinning a sob story to excuse his behavior. IF he was abused, I’m sorry for tht but it’s no excuse for wht he did and he’s still mediocre at best 😒

joel millers wife (real) @keerymaximoff @Variety Armie Hammer didn’t deserve what happened to him as a child, but neither did the dozens of women he abused. This is not owning his mistakes, this is pasting an excuse over an ugly reputation. Variety, you should be ashamed to have given him a platform. @Variety Armie Hammer didn’t deserve what happened to him as a child, but neither did the dozens of women he abused. This is not owning his mistakes, this is pasting an excuse over an ugly reputation. Variety, you should be ashamed to have given him a platform.

Quaxwell @RevolverJerm Lmao @ Armie Hammer doing the “I was abused as a child” thing in order to downplay his own abuse. Okay. Lmao @ Armie Hammer doing the “I was abused as a child” thing in order to downplay his own abuse. Okay.

ale @pradasfilms men be like "sorry i abused and traumatized multiple women!!" and expect people to just forgive them and move on? i hope armie hammer dies soon men be like "sorry i abused and traumatized multiple women!!" and expect people to just forgive them and move on? i hope armie hammer dies soon

jackie ♡ @jackkieblackk idk everything armie hammer went through as a child but as someone who was also abused that isn’t an excuse and ive never ever felt like eating someone so bffr idk everything armie hammer went through as a child but as someone who was also abused that isn’t an excuse and ive never ever felt like eating someone so bffr

Meanwhile, some attempted to understand his experience while holding him accountable for his actions:

ً @filmlamet unfortunately armie hammer disclosing that he was abused as a child is not surprising to me. it’s a well-known statistic that plenty of abusers were also abused. it should serve as a reminder that abuse is a collective societal problem as well as an individual one. unfortunately armie hammer disclosing that he was abused as a child is not surprising to me. it’s a well-known statistic that plenty of abusers were also abused. it should serve as a reminder that abuse is a collective societal problem as well as an individual one.

Trevor Schmidt @trevorschmidt69 I'm amused at how ppl are commenting that Armie Hammer "attempted to cannibalize people"- as if he took a knife and fork to anyone.

YES- his cannibalistic fantasies are not to my taste (pun intended), and out of the norm for civilized society, and he clearly abused his partners- I'm amused at how ppl are commenting that Armie Hammer "attempted to cannibalize people"- as if he took a knife and fork to anyone.YES- his cannibalistic fantasies are not to my taste (pun intended), and out of the norm for civilized society, and he clearly abused his partners-

Trevor Schmidt @trevorschmidt69 But he didn't slice off a bit of human back bacon and add BBQ sauce.



I think people need to be careful of labeling folks by crimes they didn't actually commit in order to inflame sensationalism.



Stick to what he DID. There's enough material there. But he didn't slice off a bit of human back bacon and add BBQ sauce.I think people need to be careful of labeling folks by crimes they didn't actually commit in order to inflame sensationalism.Stick to what he DID. There's enough material there.

Matt Reyes @VidiotBox @Variety Glad to see he's fully dedicated to taking personal responsibility and accountability, and investing in improving his emotional health through rehab and therapy, instead of just blaming everything on boogeyman buzzwords like "cancel-culture" and "woke-mob". @Variety Glad to see he's fully dedicated to taking personal responsibility and accountability, and investing in improving his emotional health through rehab and therapy, instead of just blaming everything on boogeyman buzzwords like "cancel-culture" and "woke-mob".

Armie Hammer has reportedly spent time in a recovery facility following his scandal and worked as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands.

