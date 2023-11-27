5 Hollywood actors who destroyed their own careers

In the flashy world of Hollywood, where fame can feel like it lasts forever, one's successful career can suddenly change in a big way. This article looks at the stories of five actors who, even though they were once in the spotlight, had their professional lives changed forever.

From Lori Loughlin getting caught up in an admissions scandal to Bill Cosby going from "America's Dad" to a disappointment, and the information that came out about Kevin Spacey, Armie Hammer, and Chris Noth, these stories show just how unpredictable fame can be.

Behind all the fancy Hollywood events and praise, fans will find that the choices people make can really mess with the balance between fame and controversy.

From Kevin Spacey to Bill Cosby: Hollywood stars who destroyed their careers

Lori Loughlin: The Aunt Becky scandal

Lori Loughlin, known for playing Aunt Becky in Full House, had a major career setback because of her involvement in the admissions scandal of 2019. She was found guilty of fraud in 2020 and spent two months in jail, as per the New York Times. After getting out, Loughlin had a tough time getting back on her feet and lost roles in Fuller House and When Calls the Heart.

Even though she was in the spinoff When Hope Calls and was announced as the lead in Great American Family's Fall Into Winter, the scandal has totally changed where her career was headed, Variety reported.

Bill Cosby: From America's Dad to an infamous past

Cosby (L) then and (R) now (Image via IMDb)

Bill Cosby, who used to be known as "America's Dad," experienced a huge downfall when numerous s*xual assault allegations came out in 2014, NBC reported. Even though he was released from prison in 2021, his career has not recovered.

His comedy legacy, which has spanned decades, was overshadowed by the allegations of sexual assault, so it's pretty unlikely that he will make a comeback to Hollywood.

Kevin Spacey: The House of Cards tumble

Kevin Spacey, renowned for his Emmy Award-winning role in House of Cards, witnessed his career unravel amid sexual assault allegations. The Verge reported that he was fired from the Netflix series, and his planned film Gore was scrapped. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Christopher Plummer replaced him in All the Money in the World.

Spacey was accused of misconduct behind the scenes, and now he has to cough up $31 million to the House of Cards production company. On top of that, he's looking at a s*xual assault trial in London, so his chances of making a Hollywood comeback don't seem too good.

Armie Hammer: From stardom to scandal

Armie left the limelight swiftly (Image via IMDb)

Armie Hammer totally crashed and burned after being accused of s*xual assault and sending some questionable messages about being a cannibal. He got kicked out of a bunch of gigs like Billion Dollar Spy and Shotgun Wedding, and his agency and publicist dumped him.

Variety reported that he appeared to be doing some timeshare sales gig in the Cayman Islands. He has disappeared from Hollywood, with no upcoming Hollywood gigs in sight.

Chris Noth: Sex and the City star under scrutiny

Noth as Big in SATC (Image via HBO)

Chris Noth, famous for his role in Sex and the City, went through a rough patch in his career due to accusations of sexual assault. Even though he denied the allegations, it had a big impact. Deadline reported that his tequila brand's $12 million deal fell apart, and he got fired from The Equalizer.

Even his Peloton commercial got pulled just like what happens to his character in And Just Like That. Noth's career used to be booming, but now he's been limited in recent appearances, and his future is uncertain.

In the world of Hollywood, these actors are cautionary tales, showing how fame can be fickle and how personal mistakes can really mess up your career. Despite all the glitz and glamour, a Hollywood career is a risky business, and one bad decision can have lasting effects.