Acclaimed Brooklyn radio DJ and Notorious B.I.G.’s Producer Mister Cee dies at 57

Radio personality and record producer Mister Cee, whose real name is Calvin LeBrun passed away at the age of 57. His former Hot 97 colleague Peter Rosenberg confirmed the news of Calvin's death on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, on X. He said that Cee's family had informed him of the news.

"We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee," wrote Rosenberg.

The record producer's family has yet to release any statements about the cause of his death. However, his employer Radio 94.7 The Block relayed the news live on air, adding that they were trying to be respectful towards his family.

Mister Cee is known for working with Brooklyn Hip-Hop big names like Notorious B.I.G and Big Daddy Kane

Mister Cee, the legendary DJ, hailed from Brooklyn, New York, and has been an influential figure in the hip-hop industry since he began his career. According to a November 2023 interview, Cee learned to DJ from a crew called DJ Knight and the Knights of Hollywood.

When he was in high school, Mister Cee met Big Daddy Kane and soon after began DJing for the rapper. He is credited as the DJ for his debut album Long Live the Kane, It’s a Big Daddy Thing, Taste of Chocolate, Prince of Darkness, and Looks Like a Job For...

In addition to Kane, Cee was also discovered by another celebrated rapper, Notorious B.I.G. (or Biggie). Cee is credited as an exclusive producer on Biggie's iconic debut album Ready To Die. Talking about the latter, Mister Cee told Rock The Bells that he knew the rapper "was dope."

"I knew he was dope. I didn't think he would become what he would before passing away. All I did at the time was try to get anybody and everybody to listen to him," Cee said.

Mister Cee worked as a DJ on New York's popular hip-hop radio station, Hot 97 for over two decades. He hosted Throwback at Noon where he played classic old hip-hop records and mixtapes.

However, he left the station in 2013 after getting arrested multiple times for soliciting oral s*x from transgender pr*stitues. Later, he turned this phase of his life for the better and began advocating for inclusivity and acceptance.

The DJ spoke openly with Ebro Darden of Hot 97 about his s*xuality. Vulture's Jody Rosen later described it as "a watershed moment for hip-hop culture, which has slowly been casting off its long-standing homophobia."

Mister Cee soon bounced back and since maintained a drama-free career. While he initially returned to Hot 97, he resigned in 2014 citing disagreement with the musical direction the station was headed. More recently, he was working for Radio 94.7 The Block, with shows scheduled for this week.

Praising the legendary DJ's radio career, Jay Z gave a shout-out to him and DJ Funkmaster Flex on his song, D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune), where he wrote:

"This ain't a number one record. This is practically assault with a deadly weapon. I made it just for Flex and Mister Cee, I want n*ggas to feel threatened."

As news of Cee's death spread, several names in the hip-hop industry mourned his loss including 50 Cent, his long-time collaborator Big Daddy Kane, and Memphis Bleek.

The Hip Hop Museum shared a heartfelt tribute to the DJ and said they hoped his legacy would "continue to inspire future generations of artists." The statement added that the producer will keep reminding everyone of music's "enduring power" and the "transformative spirit of those who dare to forge new paths."

The cause of death of the 57-year-old producer has yet to be revealed.