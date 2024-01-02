Who was Les McCann? All you need to know as legendary Jazz Pianist sampled by Notorious B.I.G.,Snoop Dogg, & more dies aged 88

The music industry is grieving the passing of jazz pianist and singer Les McCann, who passed away at the age of 88. His distinctive and inventive skills in R&B, funk, and jazz fusion left a lasting impression on a global audience and finding a replacement for the legend will be a tall task.

Although McCann's cause of death is unknown, he passed away in a hospital in Los Angeles. Nonetheless, rumors have it that the musician fought pneumonia in the last week of his life. Alan Abrahams, McCann's manager, stated that McCann lived out his last four years at a specialized care facility in Los Angeles.

Jazz Pioneer Les McCann and his work with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Notorious B.I.G, among others

Les McCann started a musical career that spanned over sixty years. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1935. Those who recognized McCann's promise and approached him following a performance because they were moved by his ability. Following this occurrence, McCann's career saw a significant upheaval that thrust him into the jazz spotlight

Having learned the piano primarily on his own, McCann established a trio following his release from the U.S. Navy. His initial recordings, such as Les McCann Plays the Truth and The Shout (1960) established the groundwork for his career. However, what shot him to national prominence was his 1968 deal with Atlantic Records.

McCann gave one of his most famous performances at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1969. Alongside saxophonist Eddie Harris, his performance of the protest song Compared to What went down in history. The improvisational genius of McCann, Harris and trumpeter Benny Bailey—who had not performed with McCann or Harris prior to that performance—was recorded in the Grammy-nominated song Switzerland Movement.

Hip-hop is another genre where McCann's impact can be seen. His compositions became the bedrock for some of the genre's most iconic tracks. Many tracks, including 10 Crack Commandments by Notorious B.I.G., After Hours by A Tribe Called Quest, and Next Episode by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, featured samples of McCann's music. This proved that his music will always be relevant, regardless of genre.

Throughout his career, Les McCann recorded over 60 albums, many of which advanced jazz and it's confluence with other genres. His resilience and passion for his profession were evident in McCann's perseverance in the face of health issues, and were most notably on display when he suffered a stroke during a concert in Germany in the mid-1990s.

Les McCann—Never a Dull Moment! Live From Coast to Coast 1966-1977, his last CD, was published on December 1, 2023. It provides an insight into his dynamic live performances. Some previously unheard songs from the collection, including recordings from Seattle's Penthouse Jazz Club in 1966 and the Village Vanguard in 1967 are also featured.