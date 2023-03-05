How to team up with Dr. Dre in GTA Online this week for extra cash

Some GTA Online players might love Dr. Dre's music and wish to team up with him in some capacity. The Data Leaks is a series of missions that allow gamers to do that and also is offering extra cash this week. Here is a brief rundown of what they need to do to be eligible for these missions:

Buy an Agency (they're 40% off this week)

Complete one Security Contract (it doesn't matter which one)

The VIP Contract series is now available

The Data Leaks storyline essentially involves the player helping Dr. Dre try to find his phone, which was stolen by a villain named Johnny Guns. Going through the entire mission series will grant gamers the following rewards this week:

$2,000,000

A Media Stick

Marathon Hoodie

The series is repeatable, although players will only get money from subsequent playthroughs.

Do Dr. Dre's missions in GTA Online to get extra cash

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Also available on digital music services: Completing The Data Leaks (2X GTA$ and RP this week) unlocks 6 tracks from the legendary Dr. Dre, featuring a star-studded roster of guests including Anderson .Paak, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla Sign, and more.Also available on digital music services: rsg.ms/9a2ba6e Completing The Data Leaks (2X GTA$ and RP this week) unlocks 6 tracks from the legendary Dr. Dre, featuring a star-studded roster of guests including Anderson .Paak, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla Sign, and more.Also available on digital music services: rsg.ms/9a2ba6e https://t.co/HjkVnC5dun

Step 1: Buy an Agency. These properties typically cost anywhere between $2,010,000 and $2,830,000, but they're 40% off this week. Thus, you can get this business for under $2 million quite easily right now. It's also worth mentioning that its Armory and Decor also have a 40% discount.

It doesn't matter which Agency you purchase. All locations have the same interior and mission structure.

Security Contracts are pretty easy to complete (Image via Rockstar Games)

Step 2: Complete a Security Contract. You can start one by entering your Agency's office and using the computer there. Then, pick any of the options available to you. Complete the task as instructed to eventually receive a phone call from Franklin about the VIP Contract.

Teaming up with Dr. Dre in GTA Online

You can start helping the rapper out in the On Course mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can finally meet up with Dr. Dre in the On Course mission. To start it, meet him at the Los Santos Golf Club. This mission involves intimidating two NPCs, which leads to Dr. Dre hiring you and Franklin to find his lost phone.

You are then tasked with breaking into FIB headquarters to steal data that reveals the phone's location. This mission is known as Setup: Data Recovery. It is worth mentioning that players who wish to play The Data Leaks again don't have to redo Setup: Data Recovery or On Course.

The Data Leaks

Promo art for The Data Leaks (Image via Rockstar Games)

This week's bonuses in GTA Online give players 2x cash and RP to complete The Data Leaks. The bulk of the rewards come from the final mission, which requires you to complete several prerequisite tasks. Here is a full list of the missions:

Investigation: The Nightclub

Investigation: The Marina

Nightlife Leak

Investigation: The Country Club

Investigation: Guest List

High Society Leak

Investigation: Davis

Investigation: The Ballas

South Central Leak

Studio Time

Don't F*ck With Dre

You can do the leaks in any order. Completing Don't F*ck With Dre is what gives players a massive $2,000,000 this week. Outside of this event week, you would get $1,000,000 instead, which isn't that bad either.

This mission series is repeatable for those interested in helping out Dr. Dre in GTA Online. Feel free to take advantage of it while this bonus is still active.

