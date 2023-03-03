All boosted moneymaker events in this week’s GTA Online update (March 2-8)

GTA Online received a new weekly update recently, which means that several moneymakers feature boosted rates now. These bonuses are available from March 2 through 8, 2023. On March 9, the next event week will begin.

This is what will provide bonus cash for the next few days in GTA Online:

2x on Security Contracts

1.5x on Payphone Hits

2x on The Data Leaks

2x on Into the Wild

2x on Community Series

GTA+ members still get 3x cash and RP through Ron's Contact Missions as well as 2x money and RP via Land Races.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Still yet to establish your Agency? Get one at 40% off: Collaborate with the F. Clinton & Partner crew and rake in profits with bonuses on Security Contracts, Payphone Hits, and assisting the incomparable Dr. Dre in tracking down his stolen phone.Still yet to establish your Agency? Get one at 40% off: rsg.ms/9a2ba6e Collaborate with the F. Clinton & Partner crew and rake in profits with bonuses on Security Contracts, Payphone Hits, and assisting the incomparable Dr. Dre in tracking down his stolen phone.Still yet to establish your Agency? Get one at 40% off: rsg.ms/9a2ba6e https://t.co/ha78dGwQQT

This week's update heavily focuses on the Agency, which means that many of the best moneymakers this week are tied to that business. Security Contracts are offering 2x cash and RP this week. That means the following job types also provide the same bonuses:

Asset Protection

Gang Termination

Liquidize Assets

Recover Valuables

Rescue Operation

Vehicle Recovery

Completing Security Contracts is worth the hassle even outside of event weeks since you get the following rewards for completing a certain number of them:

Complete one: Access to the VIP Contract mission series

Access to the VIP Contract mission series Complete three: Unlocks Payphone Hits

Unlocks Payphone Hits Complete five: Granger 3600LX Trade Price

Granger 3600LX Trade Price Complete ten: Deity Trade Price

Deity Trade Price Complete 15: Patriot Mil-Spec Trade Price

Patriot Mil-Spec Trade Price Complete 20: Jubilee Trade Price

Every five Security Contracts accomplished adds an extra $100 to the daily revenue of the Agency, which caps at $20,000 a day if you complete over 200 of those missions.

Payphone Hits

Franklin can assign you Payphone Hits (Image via Rockstar Games)

Payphone Hits are already quite profitable in GTA Online. This moneymaker is receiving a 1.5x boost to the cash and RP it offers this week. That means you can make well over $100K per Payphone Hit while this bonus is active.

Just make sure to do the job according to the client's demands since that's where the bulk of the money comes from. Those who don't follow their orders will earn substantially less by comparison, only making a little over $20,000.

The Data Leaks

Also known as The Contract: Dr. Dre (Image via Rockstar Games)

The finale of the final VIP Contract for Dr. Dre already pays players $1,000,000 if they complete it. This week's update doubles that, making it quite the moneymaker to consider. Just keep in mind that you must complete one Security Contract to unlock The Data Leaks.

Into the Wild

This is a two-team job (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody who is Rank 25 or higher can undertake the Into the Wild jobs. These are just two-team versus missions where Runners try to escape Hunters. There aren't any substantial rewards for doing these jobs apart from the 2x cash and RP on offer this week.

Community Series

GTA Online's Community Series is full of fan-made jobs (Image via Rockstar Games)

Any job in the Community Series section (MAGIC BOX, UP the Balloon, etc.) will also grant 2x cash and RP bonus this week. GTA Online gamers might be interested to see what some creative minds within the playerbase have created for them, making Community Series decently rewarding for the next few days.

