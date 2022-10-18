Why don’t GTA Online players care about Community Series races?

GTA Online released another Community Series update this week, but nobody is really talking about it. The concept is very straightforward, but the execution leaves much to be desired.

Rockstar Games would showcase what they consider to be the best community jobs available. September and October gave the spotlight to several races. However, they have gained very little traction in GTA Online.

For one reason or another, the Community Series is barely discussed anywhere. When it was introduced back in September, Rockstar dedicated an entire week to it. A month later, it's now barely a blip on the radar. It's just another mode like all the rest of them in GTA Online.

Community Series doesn't get a lot of love in GTA Online, here's why

A brief look at its lack of popularity

If a player was typing "GTA Online Community Series" into a YouTube search bar, the first results would be the September batch. One would have to sort by upload date just to find the October races. All of those videos have dreadfully low views, which means not many players are looking it up.

The showcase video with the highest view count belongs to Broughy1322 at over 17,000 views. Keep in mind that's only counting videos where the Community Series is the sole focus. The Broughy1322 video was also from September. He didn't even bother covering the latest selection in October.

It doesn't get any better with Twitter searches, either. GTA Online players will barely find anything on the Community Series Races. These curated jobs have not set the world on fire, despite the weekly bonuses.

Possible explanations

In the above video, Broughy1322 took issue with how Rockstar picked their selection for the Community Series. They likely wanted to showcase how easy it was to use the creator tool in GTA Online. However, their selection barely pushes the limits of the creator tool.

This results in a series of races that are either long and boring or way too outdated by modern standards. Broughy1322 outright said most of them shouldn't be community verified, given his very high standards of gameplay.

Another issue is that GTA Online covers a wide range of interests. Not everybody is going to get into the Community Series. They might be very busy running their businesses or performing a heist. It also doesn't help that Rockstar only updates once a month rather than once a week.

Of course, Rockstar shouldn't give up on it

There is still potential for the Community Series. On paper, it's a great way for content creators to get their names out in the world. However, based on the fact that Rockstar has only been covering Stunt Races, it may dissuade players that are more interested in other modes.

Having a better selection of races would also greatly help. A few of these jobs would give players a terrible impression of the community verified jobs. For example, MAGIC BOX involves going through a cylindrical loop in a straight line. There is no challenge beyond keeping the engine running.

Overall, there needs to be more quality control, not to mention diversity in the Community Series. Whether or not that happens in the future remains to be seen.

