GTA Online brings Community Series updates this week (October 13-19)

GTA Online brings a few more updates to the Community Series Races. This underrated feature was first introduced back in September. Rockstar Games wanted to highlight custom tracks from the community.

They gave the spotlight to several different tracks in the Stunt Race category. Each custom track stands out with its different set of rules and obstacles.

With the latest weekly update, GTA Online players can now check out seven more tracks from the Community Series Races. The game offers double rewards for the event, but only for the rest of the week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players should take a look at the latest tracks from the Community Series Races

Here's the full list of races

DiNmiTe @DiNmiTe_



Here are track maps of all 7



#GraphicDesign #TrackMap #GTAV Want to know what the Community Series races look like in GTA Online?Here are track maps of all 7 #CommunitySeries jobs currently active in #GTAOnline Want to know what the Community Series races look like in GTA Online? Here are track maps of all 7 #CommunitySeries jobs currently active in #GTAOnline.#GraphicDesign #TrackMap #GTAV https://t.co/i8Cu6SDQ0f

Rockstar added a wide range of unique Stunt Races this week. The locations range from Los Santos beachfronts to Blaine County mountaintops. Here are the seven brand new Community Series Races in GTA Online this week:

ACCELERATION DROME by REDSTAR-94

by REDSTAR-94 Deep Blue by FreelancerX20

by FreelancerX20 The Descent of Man - by ElusiveCaesar

by ElusiveCaesar Sandy Shores Stadium by XTi2mX

by XTi2mX TROPHY×TRUCK×HEAVEN by zZ_TOPDOG_Zz

by zZ_TOPDOG_Zz Open Wheel Sandracing by MrRickster66

by MrRickster66 Suicide Clowns EXTREME! by Ka-Wouter

Players can also check out the previous selections from September, which haven't been removed yet:

!_Dazerś Rally_! by DANGERAWESOMETOE

by DANGERAWESOMETOE MAGIC BOX by xPROMETEOx- UP

by xPROMETEOx- UP the Balloon by gomatako53

by gomatako53 CRAZY GOLF RACE by ShelbyGR

by ShelbyGR Terminal 66 by Streetmachine66

by Streetmachine66 13 Trees Crash Circle by teltow

by teltow Little Seoul Raceway by EnigmaT1m

Every single custom track is different from the last, whether it's the main objectives or the specific type of vehicle being used. Community Series Races is a very recent addition to the game, but Rockstar has been slowly adding more numbers over the past few weeks.

Community Series Races offers 2x rewards this week

For the rest of the week, GTA Online will offer double the money and reputation for Community Series Races. It will take effect from October 13-19 and apply to both previously featured tracks and the more recent additions. All of them will have twice the usual rewards.

GTA Online enthusiasts earn far more cash and reputation if they win against several different players. If they know how to get a solo public lobby, they can always play by themselves to get a good feel for the custom tracks. However, their rewards will be considerably smaller by comparison.

How to get started

GTA Online players will first need to bring up the Pause Menu. They will then look for the "Community Jobs" section and scroll down to "Stunt Races." All 14 custom tracks will be listed right here, both old and new. Players can select any particular race that interests them based on the previews.

Hosts can select a few different settings for each race. Once they have enough players in the queue, they can launch the job. Some races only allow specific vehicles, while others might be more lenient.

It should be noted that Rockstar has yet to add any Community Series Races for other modes, such as Deathmatches and Last Man Standing. GTA Online is mainly focusing on Stunt Races at the moment. Therefore, it remains to be seen if other modes will be given the spotlight in the near future.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes