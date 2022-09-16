New GTA Online deathmatch modes disclosed after weekly update

With the latest weekly update, Rockstar has added some significant upgrades to the deathmatch mode in GTA Online. They've also added some deathmatch modes to showcase the types of game modes that GTA Online players can now create.

This is one of two new additions to the game, the Community Series, a collection of races and adversary modes picked by the fan community. This article will explore the former in more detail, including the new Rockstar-created deatmatch modes.

New deathmatch modes added to GTA Online with latest weekly update

Check out some of these features in 6 new Deathmatches we’ve published today: The updated Deathmatch Creator can build new game types and modes by altering team balancing, controlling starting health, and so much more.Check out some of these features in 6 new Deathmatches we’ve published today: rsg.ms/6babec2 The updated Deathmatch Creator can build new game types and modes by altering team balancing, controlling starting health, and so much more. Check out some of these features in 6 new Deathmatches we’ve published today: rsg.ms/6babec2 https://t.co/mQiMCj6qqa

With several updates to the tool, GTA Online players may now utilize the Deathmatch Creator to create a huge variety of new game types and modes. Players may now follow the new additions thanks to an update to the Deathmatch Creator Tutorial.

It has possibilities for customizing and modifying player inventory, team balancing, starting health, player blip hiding, movement speeds, and more. Players may also employ new Modifier Sets to gradually reduce play areas while gaining health or other items if they kill an opponent.

The new deathmatch modes in GTA Online

Rockstar has released six new Deathmatch modes with the latest weekly update to showcase these new tools. Each of these modes includes three in-game maps created with the upgraded Creator. All these modes have been described below in more detail:

1) Big Shot — Players will be given a single gun with a round to kill their opponents. They will receive a bullet upon killing an adversary, but they can also find ammo pickups scattered over the map. The first team to attain the target score wins.

2) Speed Kills — Like the previous game mode, the first team to obtain the target score wins. However, there's an ingenious catch to this. One of the teams will move fast while carrying slow-firing weaponry, whereas the other will move slowly while carrying faster-firing weapons.

3) Hot Swap — In this game mode, players have five minutes to score as much as possible while the weapon they are holding is constantly replaced with another.

4) Dead Head — In this game mode, accuracy is crucial since headshots will grant bonus points.

5) Sumo Crush — This is another take on the classic Sumo mode, in which the last player standing wins. Players must drive rivals out of the area to gain points since it will eventually get smaller.

6) Friendly Fire — This one may be the most distinctive thus far. Players must eliminate the opposition to get points and prevent them from annihilating their squad. However, the twist is that eliminating their teammates gives them a bonus. The ultimate goal is to eliminate the other team before they wipe each other out.

