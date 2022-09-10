Is Sumo Adversary Mode worth playing in GTA Online?

GTA Online's Sumo Adversary Mode was released in 2016 and can be played between two to eight players, divided into two to four teams against each other. The objective is to stay within the designated area while shoving other users out of the zone and deflecting others.

Each round usually lasts around three minutes, and gamers must try to survive before being pushed out of the zone or blown away by others while inflicting damage on them.

Rockstar Games' description of the Sumo Adversary Mode reads as follows:

"Smash, bash, and dodge the competition in the new Sumo Adversary mode that has you working (either alone or in teams) to force the opposition out of the designated arena. Whether it's size, speed, or control, choose a vehicle that suits your style, and be the last team remaining in the arena before the clock runs out to win."

GTA Online's Sumo Adversary Mode can be welcome change of pace in 2022

The short answer is, yes, the Sumo Adversary Mode is worth the time. Adversary modes are still being played by GTA Online players, especially when there's a 2x or 3x GTA$ and RP bonus announced by Rockstar's weekly events.

Weekly Events update

At the time of writing, Rockstar's Weekly Event for September 8 to September 14 included 2x RP and GTA$ payout for Sumo Adversary mode.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from Hotring Circuit Races. 2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Sumo Adversary Mode

Nightclub Popularity

Business Battles

HSW Time Trials

The Nightclub Cargo Business Battle also gives out a 2x payout. Apart from all this, there are discounts on upgrades, business, and equipment.

How to start Sumo Adversary Mode

To search and start this match type in GTA Online, users can follow these steps:

Head to the Pause Menu Choose Online Select Play Jobs > Rockstar Created Choose Adversary Mode Look for Sumo or Sumo (Remix)

Gamers can also look for a quick jump into a Sumo match right from GTA Online's loading screen. By pressing the key shown on the screen (depending on what platform they are on), individuals can get straight into the Sumo Adversary Mode and be matched up with a random team of online players.

They can get a private session loaded to play among friends, and once everyone joins the same session, users can get started using the same interaction menu steps mentioned above.

Once the teams are set, the game loads, and they will have time to choose their vehicles for a few seconds. Choosing the right car for the Sumo mode is also vital.

It's worth playing in 2022

Adversary modes have always been fun to play with friends and even with random teams, so gamers will not be disappointed. The Sumo Adversary Mode was so popular that it spawned another version, Sumo Adversary Mode (Remix).

Rockstar keeps giving them random events to earn double and triple the usual payouts. They do an excellent job of usually including activities that get less traffic in daily online players choosing to play these modes.

Even without double or triple payouts, this is still an enjoyable mode to play with friends and random teams for the fun of getting each other knocked out while driving vehicles. With ever-changing arenas ranging from islands to building roofs, each round will be decided once opposing teams are all knocked off.

With Sumo Remix, the arenas keep shrinking, with some parts of the map even disappearing. Each round also has users scrambling to the next arena within 30 seconds. Both versions keep them engaged as the outcomes cannot be predicted each time, with every team having equal odds of winning.

It's definitely worth trying out with or without the weekly event bonus payouts. For gamers grinding businesses and taking on heists, this adversary mode can bring a welcome change for them to have some fun.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinions.

