How to make the most out of GTA Online's Nightclub bonuses this week

Nightclubs are perhaps one of the most profitable passive income generators in GTA Online. So it's absolutely wonderful that this week's update focused largely on providing GTA Online players with numerous discounts and deals on Nightclub upgrades.

As a result, this is now the best time for GTA Online players to take advantage of these deals in order to maximize their Nightclub earnings. However, this may be difficult for some, as running a nightclub can be daunting, especially if players have never managed a business before.

So to help these players out, this article provides them with the best way they can make the most out of the Nightclub business this week.

Here's how players can use Nightclubs to their maximum potential in GTA Online and earn a ton of money

Maintaining the Nightclub's popularity

#GTAOnline 3x GTA$ & RP on- Hotring Circuit Races2x Nightclub Cargo from Business Battles2x GTA$ & RP on- Sumo Adversary Mode- Nightclub Popularity- Business Battles- HSW Time TrialsFree Bar DrinksNightclub Business Expenses Waived 3x GTA$ & RP on- Hotring Circuit Races2x Nightclub Cargo from Business Battles2x GTA$ & RP on- Sumo Adversary Mode- Nightclub Popularity- Business Battles- HSW Time TrialsFree Bar DrinksNightclub Business Expenses Waived#GTAOnline https://t.co/c7vj5orLCF

After GTA Online players buy a Nightclub for half the price this week, they can earn money by increasing their Nightclub's popularity meter. Because of the double reward this week, players will be able to get $100,000 from doing this.

However, in order to max out the popularity meter, players must complete several Nightclub Management missions ranging from distributing posters throughout the city to destroying rival gang supplies. However, because this week's rewards are multiplied by two, completing these assignments will be a breeze.

If they do not feel like executing those Nightclub Management missions, players can always assign and reassign DJs to enhance their popularity. All of these missions and features are accessible through the player's laptop within the Nightclub and can also be completed in invite-only sessions.

Warehouse Management

Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: When the sun sets, revenue soars at Nightclubs.Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: rsg.ms/a021b6d When the sun sets, revenue soars at Nightclubs.Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: rsg.ms/a021b6d https://t.co/pCQpGOwJsO

If players do not want to worry about their Nightclub's popularity in order to gain money, they should focus on their Nightclub's Warehouse Management.

Players can begin the management process through their laptops, and as they begin assigning Warehouse Technicians to acquire goods for them, they will notice that the Technicians obtain supplies from other businesses that the players own in the game.

The following are the best businesses players should invest in if they want to maximize their earnings from the Nightclub's warehouse:

Cargo and Shipments: Office Special Cargo Warehouse or Smuggler's Hangar

Office Special Cargo Warehouse or Smuggler's Hangar Sporting Goods: Bunker

Bunker South American Imports: Cocaine Lockup

To increase the Warehouses' productivity and efficiency, players need to upgrade their staff and equipment.

All of this allows players to quickly max out their crate storage, after which they must complete the sell missions. The sell missions are offering double rewards as well, so now is the optimal time to do them.

Players can also call Yohan Blair and undertake the new Nightclub goods missions, which require them to steal supplies for their Nightclub to make even more money. This is especially useful for players who do not have many other businesses they can link to their Nightclub. And finally, players also have the classic Business Battle missions they can do that are also giving out 2x rewards.

