How to access the Race Creator in GTA Online

Some GTA Online players have no idea how to use the Race Creator for one reason or another.

This feature is very similar to the Job Creator in GTA Online. The players have several tools at their disposal to build creative tracks. They can take it to the skies or swim in the seas. It all depends on their understanding of this feature, which can be a bit daunting for newcomers.

The Race Creator requires a good amount of knowledge to make good use of it. The players are good to go once they get the hang of it.

Accessing the Race Creator in GTA Online

Heist Month is a great time to try out new tracks (Image via Rockstar Games)

To access the Race Creator in GTA Online, players should head to the pause menu. They can scroll down and select "Creator," which will prompt a tutorial session. GTA Online will carefully explain in detail how it works.

Players have three racing options with the Race Creator:

Land Race

Sea Race

Air Race

The last two are locked until the player creates a landrace. This is so they can ease into creative mode very quickly. GTA Online players need to be patient with this process. It's a steep learning curve, but it can be very rewarding in the end.

Creating professional tracks

GTA Online players need to find a place to build their race track. To do so, they need to select "Race Details" on the menu screen. They can give a title and description of their race to publish it.

Players should also pick a photo for their race track. This is what everybody else will see when they select this job. Players should be able to access the "Detail Photo" tab, which can be found on the menu screen.

Now, set up the race track, including the vehicles and checkpoints. Building professional races in GTA Online is worth the time and effort.

The Dinka Veto Classic and Modern are now available

Now is an excellent time to check out the Race Creator, especially with recent events. GTA Online is celebrating Heist Month with some new features. The Race Creator now allows the use of the Dinka Veto Classic and Modern.

Players should give these go-karts a test run and see how they like it. It's a fun way to try out retro vehicles. It's an entirely different experience for GTA Online racers.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

