How players can get $500k in GTA Online this week (November 4)

GTA Online players can get their hands on $500k if they complete all the original heists.

Rockstar kicks off in November with a major announcement, as GTA Online will celebrate Heist Month with some nice bonuses. Players can perform all the original heists and make double the money. Best of all, they can earn an extra $500k. That's a lot of cash right there.

GTA Online players should take advantage of this offer right away. They have until the end of next week. In the meantime, they should start planning their scores. The original heists are relatively easy by today's standards. However, it all depends on the crew and their cooperation.

Here is how GTA Online players can earn $500k for this week only (November 4)

November marks the official Heist Month for GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players need to find the right team for these jobs. Relying on random crew members can be a bit tricky. There is $500k at stake here. This is what players in GTA Online need to do.

Complete all the original heists

Rockstar wants to make sure their players are busy. There is $500k waiting for players who complete all the original heists.

• The Fleeca Job

• Prison Break

• Humane Labs Raid

• Series A Funding

• The Pacific Standard Job



The $500k offer refers to the first series of heists. These were released back in 2013. It does seem like a lifetime ago, yet GTA Online is still growing strong. Here is a list with the original heists:

All of these heists require multiple people. GTA Online players need to carefully think about who they team up with. This can definitely make or break a heist.

If a teammate proves unresponsive, it's best to leave the lobby and find another heist. Players only have a limited time to get that $500k. GTA Online only gives them about a week or so. Time is money, so players should spend it wisely. They can do at least one heist per day.

When will the money arrive?

$500k is really good money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Heist Month will last for a total of four weeks. However, the $500k bonus only applies to this week. GTA Online players must complete all the original heists by then. They will receive the bonus money afterwards.

According to Rockstar, the $500k will be sent to the player's bank accounts. It should be there by November 14. Players can always check their Maze Bank accounts with an ATM.

Find a crew and start today

The $500k is just a simple bonus for players. All the original heists offer good sums of money. Of course, there are requirements to receive this bonus.

GTA Online players should head to their Planning Board, which can be found in high-end apartments. The only way to obtain this reward is by starting a heist. Leaders will also take in the majority cut.

There are other incentives to play GTA Online this week. Players can do anything from race karts to motor wars. The $500k bonus is the cherry on top.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi