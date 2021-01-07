GTA Online player recreates the Belgian Grand Prix - Spa, using the Race Creator

The GTA Online community never ceases to amaze. One fascinating creation is followed by another and makes the internet rounds every other week. The game is rife with all sorts of cool creations from players, as Rockstar encourages players to tinker with the tools provided in the Rockstar Race Creator.

GTA Online players have let their creativity shine through and created some unbelievably fun tracks. One of the latest creations that has been received extremely well by fans is one by Reddit user u/JeckLM.

Open-Wheel Racing has taken the GTA Online community by storm in an unexpected crossover between gamers and motorsport fans. It seems like the GTA Online community has a collective appreciation for motorsports as Open-Wheel Races have quickly become a favorite of the players.

GTA Online player recreates the Belgian Grand Prix, Spa, in the game

(Image via r/gtaonline)

F1 fans and fans of motorsports at large are well aware of the legend that surrounds the Belgian Grand Prix and the absolutely iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, affectionately called "Spa."

The track is easily one of the most exciting parts of every Formula 1 season and makes for some of the craziest battles. User u/JeckLM has painstakingly created the GTA Online track with great accuracy and managed to perfectly recreate the iconic Eau Rouge and Raidillon combination on the track.

GTA Online's Race Creator is one of the most beloved aspects of the game as players have full reign to develop creative ideas for the game. Open-Wheel Races definitely make for some of the most exciting races in GTA Online due to the various factors involved apart from just steering and gas.

Tyre Management and choice also play a huge part as players will focus on longevity and grip. Furthermore, these cars aren't built to take a beating. Therefore, smooth handling is also a must.

Players can Bookmark this track on Rockstar Social Club through this link here.