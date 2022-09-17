5 best Community Series races in GTA Online (September 15-21)

Rockstar Games has brought relatively new content to GTA Online with the Community Series races. The purpose of this feature is to highlight popular user-created jobs. Players can find the Community Series by looking for jobs in the pause menu. GTA Online currently has seven in total, although Rockstar Games will rotate the selection with every new weekly update.

Since players can potentially earn $200,000 for completing only three races, here's a look at the best ones in the Community Series. Remember, this only applies for a specific week of the month, September 15 to September 21.

GTA Online players should definitely check out the following Community Series races

5) Little Seoul Raceway

While it might seem very basic at first glance, Little Seoul Raceway is a decent street race that doesn't take very long to finish. It is a satisfactory introduction to street races in this game. In it, GTA Online players will likely feel a burst of adrenaline when quickly going through elevated portions of the map. Moreover, there aren't too many guard rails, so players have to watch out for pitfalls.

4) 13 Trees Crash Circle

When it comes to stunt races, this is a particularly good example of what to expect. The course is well crafted with several boosted rampways. It's easily among the best-looking tracks in the Community Series races, and the bright red colors really stand out against the clear blue sky.

This course also serves to remind players how easy it can be to create these races. While 13 Trees Crash Circle is fairly simple, it gives newer gamers an idea of how to properly use the creator tools.

3) UP the Balloon

UP the Balloon may seem like a normal street race at first, but it evolves into a stunt race by the time the second half arrives. GTA Online players will need some measure of skill if they want to navigate the loop circuits at full speed; they need to hit the middle of the road so they don't fall off carelessly.

New drivers should definitely use this course to practice stunt races. It might take a while to get used to loop-de-loops, especially when driving a sports car. However, gamers will learn how to maintain their position with enough practice. UP the Balloon is the appetizer for main course meals.

2) CRAZY GOLF RACE

GTA Online is a chaotic experience from start to finish. CRAZY GOLF RACE is a modified race track that takes place in the Los Santos Golf Club. Unsurprisingly, players are only allowed to drive golf carts in it. However, they can use weapon pick-ups on this relatively small track.

Carnage is the best word to describe this selection from the Community Series. GTA Online players can easily turn this race into a deathmatch. Since the carts move rather slowly, it's very easy to get hit in the line of fire. Players will have to be on high alert, hoping not to get blown up by another player behind them.

1) Terminal 66

This particular track is from a community-verified program. GTA Online players will likely be on the edge of their seats in this race. In it, players have to drive their custom vehicles through the Los Santos International Airport. With plenty of twists and turns, drivers will be rewarded for their sharp handling skills.

Terminal 66 also offers straight roads so vehicles can hit full throttle. Overall, there is a lot of variety with this popular track. While it's among the older races in GTA Online, it still holds up fairly well by today's modern standards.

