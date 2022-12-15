Actor Lee Jae-wook to host first ever fan meet in 2023

Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae-wook will be starting the Asian leg of his first official fan meeting in 2023.

According to his agency, C-JeS Entertainment, the first fan meet will be held in Korea at Kwangwoon University's Donghae Culture and Arts Center on January 14, 2023. The Seoul event will be followed by meetings in other Asian countries.

As it is Jae-wook's first solo fan meeting, the agency added that the tour was to reward domestic and international fans who have supported him since his debut in 2018. Moreover, expectations for the event were further raised by the star as he promised to spend special time meeting and interacting with all fans in person.

Lee Jae-wook's first international fan meeting to be held in Philippines

On December 10, event organizers Wilbros Live revealed the dates for the fan meetings in Manila, Philippines. Their social media post stated that the actor will be hosting a meet at the city's New Frontier Theater on March 11, 2023.

Wilbros Live @WilbrosLive

<FIRST> Asia Tour Fan Meeting in Manila

Mar 11, 2023 Sat • New Frontier Theater



(𝘍𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘈𝘭𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘴, 𝘌𝘹𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘠𝘰𝘶, 𝘋𝘰 𝘋𝘰 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘓𝘢 𝘓𝘢 𝘚𝘰𝘭)



Tickets On-Sale Soon!

Fans could not contain their excitement when the announcement of the tour was made. Since the date was only revealed without ticketing information, excited fans expressed their eagerness to buy the tickets.

Meanwhile, other Asian fans who also wanted to get a glimpse of the actor spammed the comments with their city names to be considered for the upcoming stops of the tour.

Anna @annaayuraa twitter.com/WilbrosLive/st… Wilbros Live @WilbrosLive

<FIRST> Asia Tour Fan Meeting in Manila

Mar 11, 2023 Sat • New Frontier Theater



(𝘍𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘈𝘭𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘴, 𝘌𝘹𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘠𝘰𝘶, 𝘋𝘰 𝘋𝘰 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘓𝘢 𝘓𝘢 𝘚𝘰𝘭)



Not at me checking every now and then if there are ticket prices already 🥲🥲🥲

Lee Jae-wook becomes a global trend after Alchemy of Stars

Lee Jae-wook made his debut in the 2018 science fiction thriller Memories of the Alhambra. He also played a supporting role in Search: WWW, which caused a surge in his popularity and led him to debut on the big screen through the war film The Battle of Jangsari.

Following that, the 24-year-old actor was cast as the second lead in MBC's hit drama Extraordinary You, earning him his first set of awards for Best New Actor. Additionally, his increasing credibility as an actor saw him seamlessly transition into various lead roles.

✧･ﾟ j ✧･ﾟ @jwbeluved



2020 2022



#LeeJaeWook #2022AsiaArtistAwards #이재욱 from Asian Artis Award Rookie Actor to AAA Best Actor 🥺 congrats bb well deserve my only love lee jae wook <32020 2022 from Asian Artis Award Rookie Actor to AAA Best Actor 🥺 congrats bb well deserve my only love lee jae wook <3 2020 2022#LeeJaeWook #2022AsiaArtistAwards #이재욱 https://t.co/ZCnyuPqwEX

The first one was in the drama Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, where Lee Jae-wook played a 19-year-old part-timer named Sun Woo Joon. He won the Excellence Award for Actor in a Miniseries at the KBS Drama Awards for his commendable performance on the show.

In 2022, Jae-wook was cast as the main lead in a fantasy romance tvN drama, Alchemy of Souls. Set in the Joseon era, the Netflix show gained massive popularity as Jang Wook (Lee Jae-wook's character) stole hearts worldwide.

Considered to be Jae-wook's breakout role, the actor won multiple awards, including the Global Excellence Award at the Korea Drama Awards for his global contribution to the Hallyu wave.

Due to high public demand after the first season, Alchemy of Souls season two, Light and Shadow, returned within months. The new season premiered in December, with Jae-wook reiterating his role opposite a new lead played by Go Yoon-jung instead of Jung So-min.

