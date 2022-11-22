“I lacked the strength to accept Jang Wook three years later”: Lee Jae-wook dishes on his experience with Alchemy of Souls season 2

Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae-wook discussed several aspects of his experience, including the challenges he faced during the show and his friendship with his co-stars. The interview was part of the star's latest pictorial with 1st Look magazine.

Discussing the challenges he faced with the upcoming season of Alchemy of Souls, Lee Jae-wook revealed that the time-lapse of three years made it difficult for him to get back into character.

Additionally, the break between the end of the first season and the beginning of the production of part two was extremely short, thus making it difficult for him to manage his hectic schedule. The actor stated:

“After the end of Alchemy of Souls Part 1, I had exactly one week to reorganize. After finishing all my overdue activities, the week went by in an instant. Given that, I lacked the strength to accept Jang Wook three years later. Because of that, filming was slow at first. The process of accurately understanding and capturing my character was a bit difficult.”

“Jang Wook and I have quite a lot in common”: Lee Jae-wook discusses the similarities between him and his character in Alchemy of Souls Part 2.

Extraordinary You star Lee Jae-wook shared that he resonates with his character Jang Wook even more in the new part of Alchemy of Souls. Elaborating on this, he discussed some points of similarity between himself and his character.

“I believe Jang Wook of Alchemy of Souls Part 2 is incredibly similar to Lee Jae-wook as a person. In the drama, there’s a scene where Jang Wook drinks by himself, and I also occasionally need a drink. When I need to organize something."

He further added:

"I am also growing every day and I take time to look back on what kind of person I am. Looking at these things, I think, ‘Jang Wook and I have quite a lot in common.'”

Talking about his bond with his co-stars, Jae-wook shared that much like Jang Wook has his pillars of support (Mu Deok played by Jung So-min), he has his friends who are always there for him.

Lee Jae-wook specifically mentioned Ahn Hyo-seop and SF9’s Rowoon who were great companions to him.

“Rowoon, who I met during the drama ‘Extraordinary You,’ is that kind of person to me. We have similar concerns so when we talk, there are a lot [of takeaways] that remain. Even if we meet often, he’s a friend who makes me feel thankful for each of those days. One of the friends we also meet up with is Ahn Hyo Seop. The three of us meet up for drinks and talk a lot about this and that.”

The upcoming season of Alchemy of Souls is set to premiere on December 10, 2022 on tvN and Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes