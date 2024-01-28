On January 28, 2024, IU released the behind-the-scenes video of her recent hit Love wins all music video featuring Kim Taehyung, titled I Caught the Flu That Day, sending fans into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, the Love Me Again singer and IU continue to trend worldwide on different music streaming and social media platforms after the latter released her pre-release single, the Love wins all music video, enchanting fans with their onscreen chemistry.

In the behind-the-scenes footage, Kim Taehyung can be seen screaming his lungs out for a scene of the music video where he tries to protect IU's character, and it goes viral on social media. Fans took to social media, expressing how powerfully he showcased his phenomenal acting, and one user tweeted:

"Actor Taehyung gave it his all in subzero temperature without holding back and thinking about his vocal cords."

"ACTOR TAEHYUNG & THIS ICONIC SCENE": Fans go gaga over V's behind-the-scenes where he is screaming

In the Love wins all music video, Kim Taehyung is seen attacking the cubes repeatedly to protect himself and IU from their unfortunate fate, his expression filled with angst.

Meanwhile, in the behind-the-scenes footage, Kim Taehyung can be heard screaming loudly, as seen in the aerial shot.

As the idol kickstarts filming for the aforementioned scene of Love wins all music video, his screams can be heard from all corners of the abandoned building. In a close-up shot, viewers can see V with a yellow pipe and a green prop. Two staff members hold the yellow pipe tightly as V repeatedly attacks it, continuing to scream and showcasing an angry expression.

He eventually leaves the metal rod he was using to attack the yellow pipe, showcasing how immersed Kim Taehyung was in his role and expressing his emotions explicitly.

After watching the clip, fans took to social media to laud V's raw acting skills as he screams his lungs out for a scene revealed in the Love wins all music video behind-the-scenes. Fans showered the idol with praise, stating he deserves an Oscar for his incredible acting skills, and expressing a desire to see him in more such projects in the future.

Meanwhile, V also revealed the reason he decided to feature in IU's aforementioned music video, stating:

"When noona called me, I said I should listen to this song first. After I listened to it, I knew that I would regret it so much if I don't do the MV because it was totally my jam. So, I decided to do it."

The Love Me Again singer is currently undergoing three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.

