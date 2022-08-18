Adam Simjee GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as Florida college student is shot dead in attempted robbery

Florida college student Adam Simjee was shot dead during a robbery that occurred in the Talladega National Forest close to Cheaha State Park, according to reports.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office stated that Adam Simjee and his girlfriend Mikayla Paulus were victims of a ploy when a woman held them at gunpoint after claiming to have trouble with her car. Adam Simjee died as he tried to protect his girlfriend.

The 22yr old victim identified as Adam Simjee of Apopka,

Both Simjee and Paulus were from Apopka, Florida, and were students at the University of Central Florida. A recent press release on Tuesday detailed what took place on that fateful day.

The duo were driving along the road when they were stopped by a woman, identified as Yasmine Hider. She then "asked the couple if they could give her some assistance to help get her car started."

"When the couple attempted to assist Hider, she produced a gun and made the couple walk back into the woods. While in the woods, Simjee pulled out a gun and "there was an exchange of gunfire."

Following the attack, Hider is likely to face criminal charges for the murder of Adam Simjee.

Adam Simjee was set to begin a new college year with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, before he was brutally killed. She performed CPR in hopes of resuscitating him. Unfortunately, her efforts were in vain. Meanwhile, Hider, who was also shot several times, was taken to a hospital.

As per the 911 call by Mikayla Paulus, Simjee and Hider exchanged gunfire. During this, Simjee shot Hider in the leg and Hider shot him in the stomach, according to a report by FOX 35. While Adam Simjee was pronounced dead by officials, the suspect survived. Mikayla also managed to survive.

Hider was reportedly accompanied by another woman

The Sheriff's Office further revealed that Paulus noticed one other woman, identified as Krystal Diane Pinkins, "standing in the woods nearby observing what was going on." Reportedly, Hider begged Pinkins to help her, but the latter just fled the scene.

This allowed Paulus a chance to grab her cell phone and dial 911. Remembering her boyfriend, Paulus described Simjee as a "hero" who protected her from the assailants.

A GoFundMe page for Adam's family was created to collect funds that take care of the funeral and burial costs. As of now, the page has raised over $9,000.

CCSO believes that Hider and Pinkins were living in the woods "off the grid" in the Talladega National Forest. Their base camp is about half a mile from where the crime took place.

This is where authorities found Pinkins with a child, who was holding a "loaded shotgun." However, the kid allegedly lowered the shotgun, and Pinkins was arrested.

CCSO has charged Pinkins with endangering the welfare of a child, murder, kidnapping, and robbery. Meanwhile, Hider, who is being treated at the hospital, is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery.

