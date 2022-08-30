Adrien Hachey GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as man missing during camping trip is found dead

On Monday, August 22, 2022, 43-year-old Adrien Hachey passed away unexpectedly during a family camping trip. The New Jersey father-of-four went missing on Sunday while camping in a private campground in Hazle Township in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, his family reported him missing at 10:24 am on Sunday. At the end of a search that stretched over hours, Adrien Hachey was found dead in a small body of water near the area where he reportedly disappeared from.

Hachey leaves behind his four young sons: Reid, who is the eldest at 16, 14-year-old Nathan, 11-year-old Alec, and Evan, who is the youngest at nine. He was a loving father who was out camping with his boys before he went missing and died an untimely death.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Carol Todd on behalf of the boys' grandparents, Rheal and Rose-Marie Hachey, to help cover a portion of the funding needed for the boys' education. According to Adrien Hachey's family:

"Adrien loved his boys deeply and would want to ensure their successful futures. Donated funds will be kept in trust by the boys' grandparents Rheal and Rose-Marie Hachey to cover a portion of what's needed for the boys' educations. Thank you for your consideration and generosity."

The fundraiser has raised an amount of more than $16,000 through 127 donations and is nearing the halfway mark of the stated goal of $50,000.

Who is Adrien Hachey and how did he die?

A fun family getaway took a tragic turn when Adrien Hachey's family woke up on Sunday and found him missing. Barely a day later, he was found dead in a nearby body of water.

A resident of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, Hachey was a union mason who worked as a general foreman for J.R. Prisco, Inc. for 25 years. According to his obituary posted online, he enjoyed camping, motor sports, and spending time with his family.

Patch reported that after Hachey was reported missing, law enforcement officials began a search for the 43-year-old man. They were joined by the Hazle Township Fire and Rescue, local dive teams, and Northeast Search and Rescue teams.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Anthony Petroski III told New Jersey 101.5 that Hachey was found in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. Though his death is yet to be deemed suspicious, Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the incident.

