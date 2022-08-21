What did Gary Busey do? Controversy explored as actor is arrested on multiple charges in New Jersey

On Saturday, August 20, the Cherry Hill Police Department of New Jersey announced that Point Break star Gary Busey was arrested over multiple s*x crimes charges. As per the official press release from the police, these incidents occurred at the annual Monster Mania Convention, which was organized at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The report further mentioned that Cherry Hill PD responded to calls about s*x offenses that were reportedly committed from August 12 to August 14. Following a preliminary investigation, Busey was arrested by detectives on August 19.

Busey, 78, was reportedly an attendee at the Monster Mania Convention event. The natures of the s*xual offenses are not disclosed yet.

Gary Busey's charges explained

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Robert Daniello of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8834.

As per the press release from the Cherry Hill PD, which they released via Twitter, Gary Busey was charged with three types of s*xual misconduct crimes. The actor received two counts of fourth degree criminal s*xual contact, one count of attempted criminal s*xual contact (4th degree), and another count of harassment - disorderly persons offense.

The official press release mentioned:

"During the weekend of the event, August 12th-14th, 2022, Cherry Hill Police responded to the Doubletree Hotel, 2349 West Route 70, for the report of a s*x offense. On August 19, 2022, as a result of the investigation, Cherry Hill Police Detectives charged Gary Busey, 78, of Malibu California."

If charged with one count of harassment charge, Gary Busey may face up to thirty days in county jail with fines. He might receive a no-contact order along with other penalties. There also remains a possibility of an escalation of this charge into 'simple assault' territory upon further investigation, which may come with increased jail time and fines.

Meanwhile, for two counts of fourth-degree criminal s*xual contact, Busey may face up to 18 months in prison as a crime of such stature is considered a felony. Since the nature of the charge is s*xual, the actor may further face additional penalties. The actor will be registered as a s*x offender under Megan's Law if proven guilty.

According to The Law Offices of Jonathan F. Marshall's explanation of the charge, the criminal attempt of s*xual contact might have Gary Busey jailed for 18 months along with a $10,000 fine. The fine or the other penalties may increase as the criminal attempt was regarding s*xual contact.

Gary Busey's history of seemingly aggressive behavior

While there have been no reports of any criminal offenses by the actor, Busey did stir up some controversy in 2008. The actor then joined VH1’s Celebrity Rehab 2, where he reportedly clashed with other celebrities during group therapy. The New York Post reported that Busey had multiple altercations on the show and had to be "physically separated" after his tussle with an individual. Per the show’s statement, Busey was associated with the production as a former substance abuse patient who had become sober after rehab.

The show further revealed that Busey was diagnosed by psychiatrist Charles Sophy at the time, who believed that the actor's brain injury might have been the cause of his impulsive acts. The psychiatrist had recommended him to take medication, and Busey had agreed to do the same.

The Texas native Busey is best known for his roles in films like Predator 2, Lethal Weapon, and more. The actor's last work was in a 2021 feature film titled Reggie: A Millenial Depression Comedy.

